With Average Human Ball Game coming out of Early Access just a few days ago, we would like to thank everyone who has given this game a chance. We have so much more planned for this game and will be releasing content updates as regularly as possible so stay tuned!



Patch 1 has released fixing a few minor issues, changing one of your moves and adding a hat!



Patch Notes:

-Fixed issue where starting the game with certain buttons would make you're character unable to move

-Fixed issue where the peer wouldn't see the rotation of the ball properly

-Fixed some issues with the hat causing it to "break" and become immovable

-Changed the "Crouching Block" animation to be more useful

-Added a new hat





Stay tuned for the next update! We have some new content in the works.