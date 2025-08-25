With Average Human Ball Game coming out of Early Access just a few days ago, we would like to thank everyone who has given this game a chance. We have so much more planned for this game and will be releasing content updates as regularly as possible so stay tuned!
Patch 1 has released fixing a few minor issues, changing one of your moves and adding a hat!
Patch Notes:
-Fixed issue where starting the game with certain buttons would make you're character unable to move
-Fixed issue where the peer wouldn't see the rotation of the ball properly
-Fixed some issues with the hat causing it to "break" and become immovable
-Changed the "Crouching Block" animation to be more useful
-Added a new hat
Stay tuned for the next update! We have some new content in the works.
