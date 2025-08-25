 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19730694 Edited 25 August 2025 – 22:19:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
With Average Human Ball Game coming out of Early Access just a few days ago, we would like to thank everyone who has given this game a chance. We have so much more planned for this game and will be releasing content updates as regularly as possible so stay tuned!

Patch 1 has released fixing a few minor issues, changing one of your moves and adding a hat!

Patch Notes:
-Fixed issue where starting the game with certain buttons would make you're character unable to move
-Fixed issue where the peer wouldn't see the rotation of the ball properly
-Fixed some issues with the hat causing it to "break" and become immovable
-Changed the "Crouching Block" animation to be more useful
-Added a new hat


Stay tuned for the next update! We have some new content in the works.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3055691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link