Update 1.2.4 - Patch 1 is rolling out now to players on Steam and Epic! This patch improves game setup and quality-of-life features, making Age Transitions and other game settings easier to manage across campaigns, and addresses several player-reported issues. This patch will be coming to additional platforms with the next Civilization VII update.



Before we get to the changes, a message from Ed Beach, Creative Director:



Over the past two updates, we've introduced some new optionality for how players approach Age Transitions. We appreciate the community's feedback to this new optionality, and I wanted to quickly outline some upcoming iteration that we've been working on.



First, a quick recap: In Update 1.2.3 we introduced the Age Transition Impact setting, allowing users to select either Regroup (where Age Transitions behave as originally designed) or Continuity (which retains the map locations of all your units). Several additional changes to soften the Age Transition if you selected Continuity mode have also shipped within 1.2.3 and 1.2.4.

Continuity Mode is a nice way to allow players less disruption to their military campaigns if they like to be fighting continuously from one Age to the next. I don’t use that setting often in my games, but I did enjoy it recently when I played a full campaign with Genghis Khan as my leader.

When we introduced the Age Transition Impact setting, however, we made it an Advanced Setup option, so it wasn't something every player looked at when starting a new Civ VII campaign. And because Continuity Mode became the new default, players who prefer the Regroup experience would have to remember to select this advanced setting before each new game. Introducing that friction was not our intent.

To that end, we have prioritized a new feature where some of our main Game Settings are now "sticky" (so Civ VII will remember the setting from your previous game). Age Transition Impact, Game Speed, and Difficulty are the first three settings we are going to make sticky like this, and they will all be primary Game Settings that you see before you launch any new game. Now I can set it to Regroup and leave it there – unless I have plans for a particularly conquest-heavy campaign, like my one with Genghis.



Finally, we want to let our community know that we do have ideas for a third Age Transition Impact setting, something on the other, harsher side of Regroup, a setting we are tentatively calling Collapse. It’s still early in testing, and we’ll need time to see if it feels fun and fits well into the game. If it does, we’ll look into when it might make sense to include it in a future update. We’ll have more to share once it’s further along!

We know Ages have sparked both excitement and debate across the Civilization community. We appreciate the community's ongoing feedback as this system continues to evolve, and look forward to delivering additional enhancements in the coming months. Thank you for the ongoing support.

Stay Civilized!





Patch Notes

Made several improvements to game setup, including: Moved the Age Transition setting out of Advanced Options for easier access. Age Transition Impact, Game Speed, and Difficulty are now sticky; the game will remember these settings between Create Game sessions after starting a game. Dev Note: No more restarting because you forgot to change your difficulty again! Difficulty Advanced Options settings are always visible & dynamically update to Custom when you change individual settings.

Addressed a reported issue that prevented mouse clicks from registering as expected.

The debug menu can now be accessed in single-player when debug panels are enabled and the keybind is used.

Addressed a reported issue that could occur when loading crossplay saves.

Addressed a reported issue when repeatedly opening and closing the Resource Screen.

Addressed a reported issue where Deluxe Cosmetics were not properly granted to players on the Epic Games Store.