25 August 2025 Build 19730599 Edited 25 August 2025 – 21:46:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Here’s what’s new in this release:

🧩 Mesh Capsules – Added support for mesh capsules, improving mouse-over character interaction. This lays the groundwork for future per-part character interaction.
💃 Smoother Animations – Improved transition smoothness for random dances, making movements feel more natural.
🎥 Camera-Aware Adjustments – Character adjustment system now uses camera position properties, letting you fix incorrectly scaled or positioned models more easily.

🚀 Update now and enjoy smoother interactions, animations, and better character adjustments!

