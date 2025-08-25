Here’s what’s new in this release:
🧩 Mesh Capsules – Added support for mesh capsules, improving mouse-over character interaction. This lays the groundwork for future per-part character interaction.
💃 Smoother Animations – Improved transition smoothness for random dances, making movements feel more natural.
🎥 Camera-Aware Adjustments – Character adjustment system now uses camera position properties, letting you fix incorrectly scaled or positioned models more easily.
🚀 Update now and enjoy smoother interactions, animations, and better character adjustments!
✨ Pal Engine – Update 0.5.5 (2025-08-26) ✨
Update notes via Steam Community
