Here’s what’s new in this release:



🧩 Mesh Capsules – Added support for mesh capsules, improving mouse-over character interaction. This lays the groundwork for future per-part character interaction.

💃 Smoother Animations – Improved transition smoothness for random dances, making movements feel more natural.

🎥 Camera-Aware Adjustments – Character adjustment system now uses camera position properties, letting you fix incorrectly scaled or positioned models more easily.



🚀 Update now and enjoy smoother interactions, animations, and better character adjustments!