🚨 LAUNCHED: CITY DEFENSE Z IS NOW LIVE 🚨

The wasteland calls. The infected are gathering. Your community needs you.This isn't just a game launch - this is the beginning of a global survival story. Every player who joins today becomes part of a community fighting for humanity's future.• Global leaderboards are live• Survivors are already competing for supremacy• Community strategies are being shared in real-time• The race for survival legend status has begun• Urban chaos in the city streets• Rural terror in the countryside• Industrial nightmares in the factories• And one secret location that will test even the strongest survivors...• Build strategic defenses using an innovative card-based placement system• Merge buildings to create powerful structures through the unique 3-to-1 evolution mechanic• Fight dynamic zombie waves with real-time threat management• Develop relationships with specialist NPCs who aid your survival• Progress through 11 major upgrade trees with 40+ permanent improvements• Compete on global leaderboards with survivors worldwide• Sharing strategies in our Discord community• Competing for top positions on leaderboards• Discovering the secrets of the merge mechanics• Building the strongest survivor network in gaming: Experience the full survival adventure: Special events for early survivors: Compete with survivors worldwide: Join the community and share strategies