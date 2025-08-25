🚨 LAUNCHED: CITY DEFENSE Z IS NOW LIVE 🚨
THE APOCALYPSE HAS BEGUN
The wasteland calls. The infected are gathering. Your community needs you.
City Defense Z is now live on Steam.
This isn't just a game launch - this is the beginning of a global survival story. Every player who joins today becomes part of a community fighting for humanity's future.
WHAT'S HAPPENING RIGHT NOW
The Wasteland is Open:
• Global leaderboards are live
• Survivors are already competing for supremacy
• Community strategies are being shared in real-time
• The race for survival legend status has begun
4 Survival Environments Await:
• Urban chaos in the city streets
• Rural terror in the countryside
• Industrial nightmares in the factories
• And one secret location that will test even the strongest survivors...
YOUR MISSION STARTS NOW
In City Defense Z, you will:
• Build strategic defenses using an innovative card-based placement system
• Merge buildings to create powerful structures through the unique 3-to-1 evolution mechanic
• Fight dynamic zombie waves with real-time threat management
• Develop relationships with specialist NPCs who aid your survival
• Progress through 11 major upgrade trees with 40+ permanent improvements
• Compete on global leaderboards with survivors worldwide
Every decision matters. Every survivor counts.
JOIN THE GLOBAL RESISTANCE
Right now, survivors are:
• Sharing strategies in our Discord community
• Competing for top positions on leaderboards
• Discovering the secrets of the merge mechanics
• Building the strongest survivor network in gaming
Your community needs you. Will you answer the call?
LAUNCH DAY SPECIALS
Available Now:
• Base Game: Experience the full survival adventure
• Launch Community Challenges: Special events for early survivors
• Global Leaderboards: Compete with survivors worldwide
• Discord Integration: Join the community and share strategies
The first survivors will become legends. Will you be one of them?
FINAL CALL TO ACTION
The apocalypse is here. The infected are coming. Your community is waiting.
Join the survival now.
Will you answer the call?