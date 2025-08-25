 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19730596 Edited 25 August 2025 – 21:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚨 LAUNCHED: CITY DEFENSE Z IS NOW LIVE 🚨



THE APOCALYPSE HAS BEGUN


The wasteland calls. The infected are gathering. Your community needs you.

City Defense Z is now live on Steam.

This isn't just a game launch - this is the beginning of a global survival story. Every player who joins today becomes part of a community fighting for humanity's future.

The wasteland calls. The infected are gathering. Your community needs you.


WHAT'S HAPPENING RIGHT NOW


The Wasteland is Open:
• Global leaderboards are live
• Survivors are already competing for supremacy
• Community strategies are being shared in real-time
• The race for survival legend status has begun

4 Survival Environments Await:
• Urban chaos in the city streets
• Rural terror in the countryside
• Industrial nightmares in the factories
• And one secret location that will test even the strongest survivors...

YOUR MISSION STARTS NOW


In City Defense Z, you will:
• Build strategic defenses using an innovative card-based placement system
• Merge buildings to create powerful structures through the unique 3-to-1 evolution mechanic
• Fight dynamic zombie waves with real-time threat management
• Develop relationships with specialist NPCs who aid your survival
• Progress through 11 major upgrade trees with 40+ permanent improvements
• Compete on global leaderboards with survivors worldwide

Every decision matters. Every survivor counts.

JOIN THE GLOBAL RESISTANCE


Right now, survivors are:
• Sharing strategies in our Discord community
• Competing for top positions on leaderboards
• Discovering the secrets of the merge mechanics
• Building the strongest survivor network in gaming

Your community needs you. Will you answer the call?

LAUNCH DAY SPECIALS


Available Now:
Base Game: Experience the full survival adventure
Launch Community Challenges: Special events for early survivors
Global Leaderboards: Compete with survivors worldwide
Discord Integration: Join the community and share strategies

The first survivors will become legends. Will you be one of them?

FINAL CALL TO ACTION


The apocalypse is here. The infected are coming. Your community is waiting.

Join the survival now.

Join the Community

Official Website

City Defense Z Wiki

The wasteland awaits. Your community needs you.

Will you answer the call?
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link