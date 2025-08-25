Faye Falling version 1.4 is out now! This update includes an important bug fix related to the PC version of Challenge Mode, as well as some new rings, a new ring shop, clearer tutorials/guidance near the start of the game and lots more! The game is also 40% off for the next two weeks!

Patch Notes

New Rings

8 new rings have been added. These give battle strategies a lot more variety - especially against enemies with a 100 speed stat.

Rage Ring: When hit by an enemy with 100 speed, all your stats will buff.

Steady Ring: When hit by an enemy with 100 speed, you'll gain 3 mana.

Sturdy Ring: When hit by an enemy with 100 speed, you'll take 1 less point of damage. (If you can reduce their damage to 0, it'll count as an evade, and you'll get to counter-attack them!)

Grit Ring: If you fail evading an attack or hit by an enemy with 100 speed, you'll still counter-attack.

Spike Ring: Enemies will take another point of damage from ailments.

Focus Ring: When you evade an attack, you'll buff your attack stat.

Shield Ring: When you evade an attack, you'll buff your defense stat.

Blood Ring: When you evade an attack, you'll buff your critical stat.

Ring Placements

Changed the library puzzle reward from a Limit Fruit to a Rage Ring.

Added some of these new rings to merchants across the game.

Five's Ring Shop

After buying the Power Gauntlet, Fives will now give you access to his ring shop. He'll sell all the new rings, as well as some other important ones.

You'll be able to steal from him like other shops if you're on the Paraste gameplay path,)

Moved the original Mercy trader in Five's room to the cavern's final puzzle room.

Added an NPC who mentions Fives near the 3rd target puzzle.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the new Steam version of Challenge Mode introduced in the v1.3 miscounting two puzzles.

Fixed the Shop, Spell and Skill windows overlapping the scroll sound when scrolling past the top or bottom selection.

Fixed the moving targets spawning particles even when the game was paused.

Early Tutorials and Guidance

The game now guides the player a little bit more at the start of the game, without crossing the line into being too modern and hand-holdy.

Stronger Battle System Guidance The battle tutorial now clearly says you must use the letter and arrow keys, or face buttons and the analog stick, to cast spells. Made the direction input icons full arrows. When a combat spell is used outside of battle, the narration now says, "You can only use healing spells outside of battle."



Stronger Chapter 2 Guidance The dash ability receive window now mentions it can be used to break objects. Added a lost spirit in Normal mode by the white crystals. They wonder how to break through them. Added a hint sign near the white crystals (this might be too hand-holdy...let me know!). The dash crystal narration now says "break through" instead of "break." The hint sign in the glowing sword puzzle now has a marker in the GUI. Missed dashes into the glowing swords that are still somewhat close now read as a hit. Added a sign to the start of the Desert: Dunes area warning that stronger enemies are ahead, and that players should heal and save between them.

The Blessing key items now use condensed forms of the tutorial window descriptions.

Balancing

Players start with 3 more HP points in Normal mode to help them avoid early game overs.

Made the main save point in the Desert: Final Puzzles area a healing point.

Added two new save points that will avoid potential moderate losses of progress.

The Ability Break spell now costs 12 mana instead of 10.

Cut two forced flame battles from Chapter 3

Reduced the HP of two enemies in Chapter 2 slightly.

Adjusted some Challenge Mode evade patterns to make them more fair.

GUI

The way HP bars, etc., are drawn was changed to use sprites instead of geometric shapes. This keeps the way elements are drawn consistent across platforms and graphics cards.

Visuals

Made the border black in the sequences before and during the start of the abyss area.

Changed the jumpscare visual; it now foreshadows the ending.

Signs

Added HUD markers to direction and town signs.

Added some direction signs.

Steam Page

Updated some assets to a higher resolution.

Puzzle Walkthrough Video

I also made a complete guide to solving all 24 puzzles, which you can find here:

I want to keep the Steam and console versions as close to parity as possible, so this might be the final update - although I'll of course fix any bugs that pop up. (Just let me know if you run into any issues on the community forums.)

As far as my next project goes - I'll have some cool news soon...

Thanks for playing,

Jack