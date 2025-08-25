 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19730407
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The endings were revamped and now contain more content

  • The main menu was updated

  • The story/level menu was updated

  • The zone 1 menu was updated

  • Many bugs and flaws were fixed!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3181161
