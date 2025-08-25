Build 11
This update introduces some quality of life elements, UI improvements, tips and informations. The fighting system received some minor tweaks and Fiefs capture and management were added.
Additions :
- Eternal Arena mode added, fights to the death
- Save system reworked, multiple save slots available
- Orcs and Orc faction added with specific weapons and armors
- Skills screen added with ability to reorder
- Skills selectable with gamepad d-pad or keyboard numbers
- Locations can now be captured and managed as fiefs
- Fiefs screen added with garrison management, treasury and basic settlement management
- Stats icons added in Character Screen
- Random tips displayed in the Character screen
- Hall of Fame added with fallen barbarians records
- Time and biomes UI and graphics added on the map
- Persistent options settings like full screen, sound volume and controls
- Effects from potions and prayers reworked, can now stack and displays timer
- Some tooltips added for additional informations in UI
Gameplay Balance :
- Attack level calculation (for attack/parade rolls and skills) improved
- Striking multiple successive hits now scale attack level properly, combos more rewarding
- Fury level now slowly decreases instead of suddently dropping to 0
Notes :
- Steam Overlay not supported for now, related to engine, will try to work on it in further updates
- Support for DualShock gamepad only at the moment, will include full XBox Gamepad in next updates
