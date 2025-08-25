Build 11

This update introduces some quality of life elements, UI improvements, tips and informations. The fighting system received some minor tweaks and Fiefs capture and management were added.

Additions :

- Eternal Arena mode added, fights to the death

- Save system reworked, multiple save slots available

- Orcs and Orc faction added with specific weapons and armors

- Skills screen added with ability to reorder

- Skills selectable with gamepad d-pad or keyboard numbers

- Locations can now be captured and managed as fiefs

- Fiefs screen added with garrison management, treasury and basic settlement management

- Stats icons added in Character Screen

- Random tips displayed in the Character screen

- Hall of Fame added with fallen barbarians records

- Time and biomes UI and graphics added on the map

- Persistent options settings like full screen, sound volume and controls

- Effects from potions and prayers reworked, can now stack and displays timer

- Some tooltips added for additional informations in UI

Gameplay Balance :

- Attack level calculation (for attack/parade rolls and skills) improved

- Striking multiple successive hits now scale attack level properly, combos more rewarding

- Fury level now slowly decreases instead of suddently dropping to 0

Notes :

- Steam Overlay not supported for now, related to engine, will try to work on it in further updates

- Support for DualShock gamepad only at the moment, will include full XBox Gamepad in next updates