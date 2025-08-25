 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19730389
Update notes via Steam Community

Build 11

This update introduces some quality of life elements, UI improvements, tips and informations. The fighting system received some minor tweaks and Fiefs capture and management were added.

Additions :

- Eternal Arena mode added, fights to the death

- Save system reworked, multiple save slots available

- Orcs and Orc faction added with specific weapons and armors

- Skills screen added with ability to reorder

- Skills selectable with gamepad d-pad or keyboard numbers

- Locations can now be captured and managed as fiefs

- Fiefs screen added with garrison management, treasury and basic settlement management

- Stats icons added in Character Screen

- Random tips displayed in the Character screen

- Hall of Fame added with fallen barbarians records

- Time and biomes UI and graphics added on the map

- Persistent options settings like full screen, sound volume and controls

- Effects from potions and prayers reworked, can now stack and displays timer

- Some tooltips added for additional informations in UI

Gameplay Balance :

- Attack level calculation (for attack/parade rolls and skills) improved

- Striking multiple successive hits now scale attack level properly, combos more rewarding

- Fury level now slowly decreases instead of suddently dropping to 0

Notes :

- Steam Overlay not supported for now, related to engine, will try to work on it in further updates

- Support for DualShock gamepad only at the moment, will include full XBox Gamepad in next updates

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Depot 851301
Windows 64-bit Depot 851302
