Hello, Students of Lunaria!

We’re thrilled to bring you another major update for Magic Frog!

This version introduces new game modes, quality-of-life improvements, and a special gallery showcasing parts of our creative process.

Get ready for new challenges and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of our very first game!





New Game Modes

• Arcade Mode

In Arcade Mode, the goal is simple: survive as long as you can!

But beware – the longer you last, the faster the game gets and the stronger the enemies become. Are your reflexes up to the challenge?

• Boss Rush Mode

Face off against all the game’s bosses in sequence to truly test your skills!

Unlike Story Mode, you won’t have all your strength here – every victory will have to be earned through grit and skill!





Quality of Life Improvements

New assets to enhance environments

More visible projectiles for smoother gameplay

Revised and polished sound effects

Improved soundtrack

User interface upgrades

Boss, enemy, and projectile balancing for a fairer, more enjoyable experience





Gallery – Behind the Scenes of Magic Frog

Take a look at our exclusive gallery showcasing Magic Frog’s development journey.

Discover how the game evolved from its earliest sketches to the version you’re playing today!





Final Thanks

Magic Frog is our very first game, and we couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved.

We want to thank each and every one of you who supported us along the way – you’re part of Magic Frog’s story.

We’ll keep working to deliver even more amazing experiences.

Thank you for joining us on this adventure – see you in the next update!

With love,

Asthon Team