Hero Spotlight: Paige
Citizens of Manhattan will learn to appreciate the power of the written word when Paige joins the fight. With the mere toss of a book she can Conjure Dragons that sear enemies who get too close, or bind them to the ground with Captivating Read. Waning allies will find themselves emboldened by Defend and Fight, granting them the courage to fight another day. Fantasy becomes reality with Rallying Charge, summoning an entire cavalry to gallop across the city. - 'We can't wait to see how this story plays out.'
Your votes will decide if Drifter or Victor will be joining us on Wednesday at 2pm PDT, we'll see you then!
