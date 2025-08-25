- Improved how Battle Programs paste in.
- Improved Battle Program Element summaries.
- Fixed an issue related to Slider having a duplicated "Orientation" property.
- Fixed an issue with Sliders rendering "Percentage" fill modes incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue with interrupts for Enemies not working in Turn-Based Battles.
- Fixed an issue with Tags not showing up on RPG Save State contexts.
- Fixed an issue with the search available to Commands in the Script Editor.
- Fixed an issue with Visibility on Effects in the User Interface.
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2158671
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update