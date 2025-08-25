 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19730013 Edited 25 August 2025 – 20:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Improved how Battle Programs paste in.
  • Improved Battle Program Element summaries.
  • Fixed an issue related to Slider having a duplicated "Orientation" property.
  • Fixed an issue with Sliders rendering "Percentage" fill modes incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue with interrupts for Enemies not working in Turn-Based Battles.
  • Fixed an issue with Tags not showing up on RPG Save State contexts.
  • Fixed an issue with the search available to Commands in the Script Editor.
  • Fixed an issue with Visibility on Effects in the User Interface.

