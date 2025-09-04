Season 05 Reloaded: Incoming Intel

Bring the Heat

The race to hunt down the last of the Pantheon moles is in full swing as the Rogue Black Ops team uses their renewed support by the CIA to access top-tier intel and weaponry. With Operators Troy Marshall, Frank Woods, and Russell Adler welcomed back into the halls at Langley, it’s only a matter of time before the job is finished.

The action never dies as the mid-season update arrives in Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone™, bringing a new Multiplayer map, new and returning modes, new armaments, events, Reckoning Directed Mode in Zombies, and more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 05 Reloaded arrives on Thursday, September 4 at 9AM PT.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: Season 05 Reloaded

MULTIPLAYER CONTENT SUMMARY New Map: Compete to win it all in Jackpot, a new 6v6 map dropping Operators into the Casino Luttazzi. Fight in and around the ornate locale nestled in the hills of Avalon, battling on the main floor, backstage, and outside spanning vistas worth a million bucks. New and Returning Modes: Keep slaying or risk an explosive death in the Cranked Demolition LTM! Call up your squad and get ready to re-deploy to Ransack and Blueprint Gunfight. New Scorestreak: Set the enemy aflame with the new Combat Bow, a low-cost Scorestreak that detonates on impact leaving a pool of flames in its wake.

New Multiplayer Map

Jackpot

Inspired by Black Ops 4, Core, 6v6, Medium-Sized

Step into the Casino Luttazzi, where luxury meets chaos. Inspired by the “High Rollers” Campaign mission from Black Ops 6 and the “Casino” Multiplayer map from Black Ops 4, Jackpot sets the stage for incredible action as Operators battle over the casino floor, the dazzling Stage, and the outer Terrace and Gazebo, dripping with opulence at every turn.

The stakes are sky-high, but the potential payoff is well worth the effort. Hold the central Bar for map control, trade shots between the Slots, or flank targets through the wings. Combining open combat, risky chokepoints, and multiple routes to victory, every match is a gamble, so double down, play the odds, and go all in for the win.

Multiplayer Modes

Turn up the heat with the explosive Cranked Demolition mode arriving alongside two returning favorites: Ransack and Blueprint Gunfight.

Cranked Demolition

New Mode

Turn up the explosive energy in this bomb-based mode as teams alternate between attacking and defending two bomb sites while managing a Cranked timer. Plant, defuse, or eliminate enemies to earn speed Perks and activate a bomb countdown on your Operator. Chain eliminations and play the objective to refresh the bomb timer and earn twice the score for your team.

You can only accrue up to a max of 30 seconds on your Cranked timer at a time, so stay active in the match to refresh it as often as possible. Just don’t let that timer distract you from the ticking match clock; planting and defusing bombs are still the main objective in play!

Ransack

Returning Mode

Put it all on the line in this returning mode where teams attempt to strike it rich by looting and stashing the noblest metal of them all. Score points by looting gold bars from designated piles around the map and off fallen enemies who drop their acquired gold when eliminated.

Each gold pile is activated for a limited time before moving to the next area marked on your HUD and minimap. Fill your pockets and safely return to your team’s deposit zone to score for each delivered bar; but remember that even deposited gold is up for the taking. If a player enters the opposing team’s drop site, they’ll secure gold bars directly from their stash while adding them to their own team’s score if they can get the delivery back to base in one piece.

Blueprint Gunfight

Returning Mode

Add some style to your Gunfight matches by taking on enemy duos using a variety of curated Weapon Blueprints. In each round, all four players are given the same pre-determined class. There are no respawns, so play smart, communicate with your teammate, and clutch up round after round on the way to six wins to cinch the match.

Additional Gameplay Content

Unleash chaos with the new low-cost Combat Bow Scorestreak. Last seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, this lightweight bow comes equipped with fiery arrows that ignite on impact and create a patch of flames.

New Scorestreak (MP, ZM)

Scorestreak: Combat Bow

Type: Lethal

Score: 500

Mastery Badges: Yes

Heat up the competition with the Combat Bow, providing five explosive-tipped arrows that fire fast and leave a patch of flame at the impact site. Shoot from the hip or down the sight, eliminating enemies with a direct hit while providing momentary area control within the arrow’s flaming remains.

Plus, hit up the Crafting Table in Zombies to singe undead flesh with the Combat Bow!

Zombies: Season 05 Reloaded Content

ZOMBIES CONTENT SUMMARY Reckoning – Directed Mode: Get extra guidance on the Main Quest in Reckoning as the crew travels to Project Janus Headquarters in the final chapter of Black Ops 6 Zombies. Team Cranked LTM: Get the crew pumped up with the return of Team Cranked, offering powerful abilities to keep you on the move and hunting the undead. Keep slaying to prevent the Cranked timer from running out! New Leaderboard Events: Compete for the top spot in two new Leaderboard Events!

Reckoning: Directed Mode

Following the crew’s harrowing adventure in Shattered Veil, the team must decide to choose to help Richtofen in restoring his family, thus stopping S.A.M.’s plan or aid S.A.M. in gaining a body and place themselves in the wrath of Richtofen.

With the mid-season arrival of Directed Mode for Reckoning, players can now benefit from a maximum round cap of 15 plus added guidance when pursuing the Main Quest as they breach Janus Towers, which are on the verge of perilous collapse.

Face off against new enemies like Uber Klaus and a battalion of automated robots alongside undead Project Janus security personnel, scientists, hazmat crews, and other terrifying mutations. Wield the new Gorgofex Wonder Weapon, a living armament loaded with Aether-based energy slugs that can be charged for maximum destructive power. When in a bind, activate and upgrade the new C.A.S.T.E.R. Turret trap to help eliminate surrounding threats.

Players who complete Reckoning on Directed Mode will earn a unique Calling Card variant upon completion along with the “Keepsake” Weapon Charm and an XP payout.

Keep an eye on the Zombies section of our Black Ops 6 Guides for the official walkthrough of Reckoning Directed Mode, coming soon!

Returning LTM: Team Cranked

Power up and slay zombie after zombie to keep the clock ticking as Team Cranked returns in the mid-season!

In this exhilarating game mode, the Cranked Timer is activated for the whole team after the first undead enemy is eliminated. Once active, you’ll have to work together to keep the timer ticking by chaining eliminations; if the seconds count down to zero, it’s game over.

Eliminate enemies to add more time to the countdown, up to a maximum of 30 seconds at the start of the match. With every round, however, the max allotted time is reduced by one second. Thankfully, the team benefits from some significant advantages encouraging players to remain on the offensive:

1. The Cranked state amps up all Operators, conferring incredible speed bonuses including faster movement and rapid reloads.

2. The amount of Essence earned by eliminating zombies is increased compared to Standard/Directed matches.

3. All Operators are automatically equipped with the Time Stopper Field Upgrade. Activate it to pause the Cranked timer for the whole team.

4. Grab the rare Time Extended power-up to increase the maximum allowed time; in this mode, every second counts.

There are no Wall Buys in Team Cranked; the Mystery Box is your key to greater power. Players earn more Essence while Cranked, however, giving you ample opportunities to spin the box in search of the best tools for the job.

Season 05 Reloaded brings fresh rewards to players who complete the Main Quest after Round 30, with each map awarding a five pack of GobbleGums, and a whopping 15,000 XP payout.

Leaderboard Events: No Cranked, No Glory & Undead Ascension

Look for two new Zombies Leaderboard Events arriving in the mid-season. Climb the ladder and earn rewards starting with No Cranked, No Glory, followed by Undead Ascension coming later in the mid-season.

Call of Duty: Warzone: Season 05 Reloaded Content

CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE SUMMARY Deadline LTM: Battle against enemy players as well as enemy combatants known as Hostile Soldiers in this new respawn-enabled LTM where the lowest scoring squads are eliminated throughout the match. Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl VI, WSOW: Two highly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone tournaments are just on the horizon! Catch all the action live as C.O.D.E. Bowl VI presented by USAA airs on September 30, followed by the World Series of Warzone Global Final on October 1.

Lasting Impact

Following the epic breach into Stadium, Verdansk is forever changed. The roof is now permanently blown off the structure, the interior accessible to all squads. All future deployments to Verdansk will feature the newly revealed area, including within the new Deadline limited-time mode arriving in the mid-season.

New LTM: Deadline

Quads, 100 Players, Players and Hostile Soldiers, Verdansk

There’s no room for stragglers in the new Deadline LTM, so get to work the moment you land in the field. It pays to take risks, as all players are provided with unlimited respawns, but beware overextending and falling behind. With each Circle Collapse, the lowest scoring squads are eliminated from the match, and a wave of enemy combatants called Hostile Soldiers will appear to increase the pressure on the remaining teams.

You’ll have to keep proving yourself throughout the match, as each new circle resets earned score for all squads. To scrape back up from the bottom, focus on eliminating enemies, completing Contracts, looting supplies, and spending cash at Buy Stations to keep that score rolling in.

In Deadline, every action counts. Work with your teammates, keep your cool, and prepare to rebuild from scratch after each reset.

Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl VI, WSOW

Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl VI\[CA1]

In case you missed it, the epic matchup between pro players and military service members returns in the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl VI, presented by USAA. The sixth annual tournament will feature 10 esports teams from military branches of the U.S., U.K., and Canada, competing alongside the most competitive players in Call of Duty: Warzone.

This year’s event will feature epic viewer rewards courtesy of USAA, and for the first time ever, you can grab Black Ops 7 Beta codes while you watch. And tune in to see who will take home the third annual Monster Energy MVP and second-ever Corsair Solo Yolo!

Catch all the action on the official Call of Duty Twitch® Channel and Call of Duty YouTube® Channel on Tuesday, September 30, directly following Call of Duty: NEXT, the worldwide Multiplayer reveal event for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Follow the Call of Duty Endowment on Instagram and X for C.O.D.E. Bowl VI updates.

World Series of Warzone

Don’t miss the finale for the World Series of Warzone™, the biggest Call of Duty: Warzone competition of the year. The Global Final brings together 150 of the world’s best players back to the arena where it all began: Verdansk. Taking place on October 1 and streaming on the official Call of Duty Twitch® Channel and Call of Duty YouTube® Channel, the Global Final will crown a top Trio in the world, granting them eternal bragging rights and the lion’s share of the $1 million prize pool.

For the most up to date tournament info, follow Call of Duty Esports on Instagram and X.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: General Content (MP, ZM, WZ)

Call of Duty: General Content Summary (All Modes and Games) Weapon Detail: Keep the undertaker in business with the Gravemark .357 Revolver, a high-powered Secondary Weapon that drops enemy targets in the dust. New Events: Celebrate all things Nuketown in the Nuketown Block Party event and show off your action hero chops in Operation: Hell Ride. Earn new rewards including the Combat Bow Scorestreak, Gravemark .357 Revolver, PPSh-41 Helical Magazine, and more. New Store Offerings: Access new Ultra Skins, Reactive content, and Mastercraft Weapon Blueprints across new Bundles arriving in the mid-season Store!

Weapons Detail

Take aim and send ‘em underground with the powerful Gravemark .357 Revolver, a new earnable Secondary Weapon in the Operation: Hell Ride Event.

Secondary Weapon: Gravemark .357 Revolver

Pistol, Event Reward

Levels: 26

MAGS: 3

MAG SIZE: 8

Mastery Badges: Yes

Attachments: Optic, Muzzle, Barrel, Magazine, Rear Grip, Stock, Fire Mods

Customize Options: Skins, Camo and Reticle Unlocks (MP, ZM, WZ), Accessories (1), Decals (1), Stickers (2).

Single-action revolver. High power and considerable range, limited by lower ammo count and segmented reload.

Knock foes flat with the heavy-hitting Gravemark .357 Revolver, a devastating weapon that forgoes modern trappings for tried-and-true lethality. Each round must be manually reloaded into the cylinder’s chambers, so make your shots count and get behind cover or swap to your Primary Weapon when it’s time to reload.

New: Special Weapon Attachments

PPSh-41 Helical Magazine

PPSh-41 SMG, Event Reward

Say goodbye to reloads with the PPSh-41 Helical Magazine providing the PPSh-41 with a massive amount of ammo. Sustained fire fills an overheat meter, so take intermittent breaks from the onslaught of lead to keep your weapon at the ready.

In addition, benefit from improved range, recoil control, and mobility. It also drastically improves hip spread, but adds some ADS spread. Pairs well with the Scavenger Perk and Assault Pack Field Upgrade.

Season 05 Reloaded Events

Earn XP and unlock rewards including new Season 05 Reloaded weaponry like the Combat Bow Scorestreak, PPSh-41 Helical Magazine Attachment, and the Gravemark .357 Revolver.

Event: Nuketown Block Party (MP, ZM, WZ)

Rewards Include: Combat Bow, PPSh-41 Helical Magazine Attachment

Celebrate Nuketown in explosive fashion with this mid-season event packed with themed rewards honoring this timeless classic map.

Free Track

Take charge with the “Nuketown Mayor” mannequin Operator Skin and add some spice to your matches with the Combat Bow Scorestreak and PPSh-41 Helical Magazine Attachment, plus an animated Weapon Camo, Calling Card, and more.

Free Track Mastery Reward: “Armed and Dangerous” Pickaxe Blueprint

Complete the Free Track to unlock the “Armed and Dangerous” Pickaxe Weapon Blueprint. Give the enemy a hand with this wild armament pulled straight off a mannequin’s torso.

Up the Chaos with the Premium Track

Purchase the Premium Track to progress along a second track of themed rewards including the “Lady-quinn” mannequin Operator Skin, “Nuke Proof” Weapon Blueprint and “Nuketown Special” Mastercraft, “Durable Gizmo” Gunscreen, “Nuked Town” Calling Card, Emote, Finishing Move, and more.

Premium Track Mastery Reward: “Merc Test” Operator Skin

Ready for combat, this mannequin dons a sleeveless tactical vest, black pants, and enough gear to stay in the fight all the way until the nuke lands.

Event: Operation: Hell Ride (MP, ZM, WZ)

Rewards Include: Gravemark .357 Revolver

The clock is ticking and only the most daring action heroes can hope to save the day before everything goes ka-boom! Gear up and face the danger head-on with rewards including the new Gravemark .357 Revolver plus the “Pro for Hire” Operator Skin, “Cannon Toss” Finishing Move, a Weapon Charm, Calling Card, the GPR 91 Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint, and more.

Season 05 BlackCell owners can unlock two additional BlackCell Weapon Blueprints. One for the GPR 91 Assault Rifle and one for the Gravemark .357 Revolver.

New Store Offerings

Look forward to new content arriving in the Store throughout the mid-season including a variety of Ultra Skins, Reactives, and Mastercraft Weapon Blueprints across multiple Bundles.

Tracer Pack: Desperado Mastercraft Bundle

Become an urban legend with the “Cunning Thievery” Operator Skin, armed to the teeth with three Weapon Blueprints: the intricate gold and silver “Sin Ley” Saug SMG Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint, “Audacious” Essex Model 07 Marksman Rifle Blueprint, and the “Partner” Gravemark .357 Revolver Blueprint for the new Season 05 Reloaded Pistol. All three feature Gold Rush Tracers and Gold Nugget Death FX. Or just make ‘em dance with “Deep-Sixed” Finishing Move.

Further establish your fearsome reputation with the “Slick Draw” Emote, “Spiral Load” animated Calling Card, “Gold Seeker” Loading Screen, and the “Bone Cackle” Sticker.

Tracer Pack: Chaos Trader Ultra Skin Bundle

Get your kit, some cargo needs a special smuggler and if you’re going to smuggle with the best, you should look the part. Put on the rugged but tactical “Maya’s Runner” Ultra Skin. Then equip the “Undead Deal” Assault Rifle or “Unfair Trade” LMG, both deadly Legendary weapons that come equipped with special zombie limb death FX. To really bring the chaos, break out the “No Refunds” Ray Gun Legendary Ray Gun Wonder Weapon Blueprint to send zombies flying.

Make sure to give a “Thumbs Up” to the competition with the zombified. “Dying Ember” Reticle, “Dead Taker” Loading Screen, “Among Friends” Calling Card, “Cagey” Emblem, and “Wonderbar!” Ultra GobbleGum.

Tracer Pack: Flightless Bundle

Suit up for your next aerial deployment with the “Sky Traveler” Operator Skin, paired with two hard-hitting Legendary Weapon Blueprints, the “Ice King” FFAR1 Assault Rifle and the “Rockhopper” LW3A1 Frostline Sniper Rifle, both equipped with Frozen Fish Tracers and Penguin Breach Death FX.

Let loose a victory waddle with the “Waddle Waddle” Emote and equip the “Flying Fish” Weapon Charm to keep your food source close at hand. Defy the laws of gravity and take flight with the “Unfazed” animated Emblem and “Flight Dream” Large Decal and leave your mark with the “The Skies Await” Loading Screen and “Ice Breaker” Spray.

Tracer Pack: Iron Scale Hunter Mastercraft Bundle

No beast is safe from your hunt when wielding Iron Scale weaponry. Push through the blazing inferno with the “Plated Drake” LC10 SMG Ultra Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint with red metal scales and dragon’s teeth lining the barrel. Sizzle foes with the “Sinister Scald” Goblin Mk2 Assault Rifle, both Weapon Blueprints including Red Scale Tracers and Scale Pierce Death FX. Slice up your enemies with the “Decrown” Finishing Move.

Let your prey know you’re on the prowl by equipping the “Watchful Eye” Weapon Charm, “Face the Foe” animated Calling Card, “Blind Snarl” animated Emblem, “Dragon Made” Loading Screen, and the “Chibi Challenger” Weapon Sticker.

Plus, look for other Bundles coming to the mid-season Store, including the Tracer Pack: Juggernog Justice Ultra Skin Bundle, Tracer Pack: Angels and Demons II Bundle, and more.

BO6 S05 Battle Pass Tier Skips Free Bonus Offer

In celebration of the Black Ops 7 reveal, for a limited time, when you log in to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or Call of Duty: Warzone from now through September 16, you will be granted 20 free Battle Pass Tier Skips.

Thank You for Downloading the Season 05 Reloaded Update

The Season 5 Reloaded download will be larger on some platforms — we are reorganizing Call of Duty content to prepare for the Black Ops 7 Beta on October 2. As a thank you to the community for downloading the Season 5 Reloaded update, we're gifting players a pack of 2XP Tokens across all platforms. Players who complete the download and log into Call of Duty from 10AM PT on September 4 until October 1 will receive:

· Five 1-Hour Double Player XP Tokens (5 hours total)

· Five 1-Hour Double Weapon XP Tokens (5 hours total)

· Five 1-Hour Double Battle Pass XP Tokens (5 hours total)

