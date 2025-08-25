 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19729963 Edited 25 August 2025 – 20:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Adds new weapon skins to the store

- Battle passes improvements

- Grenades now bounce on enemies

- Bug fixes and other improvements

