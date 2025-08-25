 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19729730 Edited 25 August 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed: An issue where the game would freeze or crash when loading after the latest patch.

The scene loading process now works normally again and no longer causes errors or unexpected closures.

Improved overall stability during startup to ensure a smoother experience.

Changed files in this update

