 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19729712 Edited 25 August 2025 – 20:13:57 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Camera Improvements

  • Improved overall camera stability for smoother gameplay.
  • Reduced camera shake intensity during collisions.
  • Changed Focus Camera from a Toggle to a Hold action for better control.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3801541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link