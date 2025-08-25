- Improved overall camera stability for smoother gameplay.
- Reduced camera shake intensity during collisions.
- Changed Focus Camera from a Toggle to a Hold action for better control.
Update Notes - Patch 2.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Camera Improvements
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 3801541
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update