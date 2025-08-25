Here's a quick patch addressing the recent changes to the sewer hideout.

0.7.1.2 Changelog

Navigation & Environment

Fixed issue where player's would not be able to leave the sewer hideout after starting a new timeline from the prison.

In case you missed it, we recently added a loot spawner that shows up once Act 2 begins, as well as a hall of fame interactable in the hideout. If you've been an active member of our Discord community, your name is in there!

