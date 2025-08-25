 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19729703 Edited 25 August 2025 – 21:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here's a quick patch addressing the recent changes to the sewer hideout.

Every Day We Leave a Review

Spotting these bugs is in part thanks to you guys, so keep it up! It can be short, long, endlessly scrolling, whatever you think or feel about Every Day We Fight, we want to read it.

0.7.1.2 Changelog

Navigation & Environment

  • Fixed issue where player's would not be able to leave the sewer hideout after starting a new timeline from the prison.

In case you missed it, we recently added a loot spawner that shows up once Act 2 begins, as well as a hall of fame interactable in the hideout. If you've been an active member of our Discord community, your name is in there!

Join the Thorns' Community!

You can find us on Discord, Reddit, and Twitter for discussions, updates, bug reports, and to share your feedback. We also have a community wiki that can help answer questions you have about the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1546081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link