25 August 2025 Build 19729665
Update notes via Steam Community

WOAH WOAH WOAH its official. SLiMECORE is live throughout the week as part of Steam's TPS Fest 2025 August 25 to September 1.

Plug into the exciting new 3V3 SLIME BASED BRAWLER SLiMECORE. Try the experimental DYNAMIC HERO AUGMENT SYSTEM all set in a GRIND-FICTION URBAN SPRAWL

SPECIAL PLAYTEST TIMES DURING EVENT PERIOD

PLAYTEST DATES

August 25, 2025 --> August 31, 2025

DAILY PLAYTEST TIMES

6:00PM --> 9:00PM PST

9:00PM --> 1:00AM EST

Whether this is your first time playing SLiMECORE or you have battled in the FLUX FORM ARENA before, your input will help shape the game as it progresses.

To join the playtest, request access here:

