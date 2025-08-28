 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19729585
Update notes via Steam Community

* Fixed an issue where the Oni Predator’s Cloak was causing performance issues while active

* Fixed an issue where throwable weapons could still be used after being thrown

Changed files in this update

Predator: Hunting Grounds Content Depot 1556201
