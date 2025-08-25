 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19729570 Edited 25 August 2025 – 19:59:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added delay between scrolling through menu items
  • Changed controller layout... You guys will figure it out... right?

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3605551
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bitEnglish Depot 3605552
  • Loading history…
