- Added delay between scrolling through menu items
- Changed controller layout... You guys will figure it out... right?
Smol little controller update!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3605551
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bitEnglish Depot 3605552
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update