Version 0.7.4.5 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.



ADJUSTMENTS



- Guard Points are now displayed at the edge of the Health Bar

- Added more clarification to the Campfire Elemental Bonus System



CHANGED ABILITIES:



- [Penguard/Blitzguin]'s BreakMines no longer COMBUST (KO) the beast, instead BOLSTERING by that beasts Power

- [Tadtol/Delteel]'s Auras now BOLSTER the triggering beast by [25%/50%] of their power

- BREAKMINE - Now drops after a battle outcome, triggering its effect



ECHO BREAKER CHANGE:



- Changed Echo Breaker's interaction with the Thief Card

- Echoing Thief now heals the Breaker's Talents by a matching element's beast power



FIXED



- Fixed an issue where beasts would not be capturable on the map (Finally)

- Fixed an issue where the beast's information would not reflect a Seal being equipped in the inventory

- Fixed Enemy Dewgaroo's ability not applying the correct SUBDUE value

- Fixed an issue where Enemy Toadzite could allow played beasts to also attack in a turnbreak

- Fixed Sun/Moon Bands would sometimes activate on the opposite Round

- Fixed Sun/Moon Bands would visually activate on every round, not their Round

- Fixed Campfire's Elemental Bonus Visuals not disappearing

- Fixed Synergy Surge activating while the beast was KOd