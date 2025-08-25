 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19729439 Edited 25 August 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 0.7.4.5 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.

ADJUSTMENTS

- Guard Points are now displayed at the edge of the Health Bar
- Added more clarification to the Campfire Elemental Bonus System

CHANGED ABILITIES:

- [Penguard/Blitzguin]'s BreakMines no longer COMBUST (KO) the beast, instead BOLSTERING by that beasts Power
- [Tadtol/Delteel]'s Auras now BOLSTER the triggering beast by [25%/50%] of their power
- BREAKMINE - Now drops after a battle outcome, triggering its effect

ECHO BREAKER CHANGE:

- Changed Echo Breaker's interaction with the Thief Card
- Echoing Thief now heals the Breaker's Talents by a matching element's beast power

FIXED

- Fixed an issue where beasts would not be capturable on the map (Finally)
- Fixed an issue where the beast's information would not reflect a Seal being equipped in the inventory
- Fixed Enemy Dewgaroo's ability not applying the correct SUBDUE value
- Fixed an issue where Enemy Toadzite could allow played beasts to also attack in a turnbreak
- Fixed Sun/Moon Bands would sometimes activate on the opposite Round
- Fixed Sun/Moon Bands would visually activate on every round, not their Round
- Fixed Campfire's Elemental Bonus Visuals not disappearing
- Fixed Synergy Surge activating while the beast was KOd

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3532721
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3532722
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link