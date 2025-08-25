Version 0.7.4.5 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.
ADJUSTMENTS
- Guard Points are now displayed at the edge of the Health Bar
- Added more clarification to the Campfire Elemental Bonus System
CHANGED ABILITIES:
- [Penguard/Blitzguin]'s BreakMines no longer COMBUST (KO) the beast, instead BOLSTERING by that beasts Power
- [Tadtol/Delteel]'s Auras now BOLSTER the triggering beast by [25%/50%] of their power
- BREAKMINE - Now drops after a battle outcome, triggering its effect
ECHO BREAKER CHANGE:
- Changed Echo Breaker's interaction with the Thief Card
- Echoing Thief now heals the Breaker's Talents by a matching element's beast power
FIXED
- Fixed an issue where beasts would not be capturable on the map (Finally)
- Fixed an issue where the beast's information would not reflect a Seal being equipped in the inventory
- Fixed Enemy Dewgaroo's ability not applying the correct SUBDUE value
- Fixed an issue where Enemy Toadzite could allow played beasts to also attack in a turnbreak
- Fixed Sun/Moon Bands would sometimes activate on the opposite Round
- Fixed Sun/Moon Bands would visually activate on every round, not their Round
- Fixed Campfire's Elemental Bonus Visuals not disappearing
- Fixed Synergy Surge activating while the beast was KOd
