25 August 2025 Build 19729377 Edited 25 August 2025 – 23:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
EA Release - Update #2
Crash Course Focus
New Level Select Screen implemented - players can now jump directly into tutorials and give us focused feedback.
We’re shifting development to prioritize the Crash Course version of the game.
The overworld/story mode isn’t gone forever. Just on hold while we refine the tutorial-driven crash course.
Thanks for continuing to test & share feedback with us! It helps us a ton!
Best way to share feedback is on our Discord https://discord.com/invite/CdWJGApR3S

