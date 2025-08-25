EA Release - Update #2
Crash Course Focus
New Level Select Screen implemented - players can now jump directly into tutorials and give us focused feedback.
We’re shifting development to prioritize the Crash Course version of the game.
The overworld/story mode isn’t gone forever. Just on hold while we refine the tutorial-driven crash course.
Thanks for continuing to test & share feedback with us! It helps us a ton!
Best way to share feedback is on our Discord https://discord.com/invite/CdWJGApR3S
