25 August 2025 Build 19729229 Edited 25 August 2025 – 20:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've been hard at work making several improvements to the ghost system, fixing bugs, and improving some aspects of gameplay in this round of updates!

What's new?
  • Fixed bug in replays & ghosts causing them to desync
  • Fixed bug in replay timeline causing some filter icons to not display
  • Fixed bug in speedrun timer causing it to display in nanoseconds instead of human readable format
  • Updated stats page to display numbers formatted with commas
  • Added missing localization support for the tutorial
  • Removed exit game option from pause menu to prevent accidental exiting of the game
  • Improved storage system and formatting for replay files
  • Improved support for saving and loading multi-level replay / ghost files
  • Improved handling for multi-level playback for replay / ghost files.

