Fixed bug in replays & ghosts causing them to desync



Fixed bug in replay timeline causing some filter icons to not display



Fixed bug in speedrun timer causing it to display in nanoseconds instead of human readable format



Updated stats page to display numbers formatted with commas



Added missing localization support for the tutorial



Removed exit game option from pause menu to prevent accidental exiting of the game



Improved storage system and formatting for replay files



Improved support for saving and loading multi-level replay / ghost files



Improved handling for multi-level playback for replay / ghost files.



We've been hard at work making several improvements to the ghost system, fixing bugs, and improving some aspects of gameplay in this round of updates!What's new?