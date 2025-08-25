What's new?
- Fixed bug in replays & ghosts causing them to desync
- Fixed bug in replay timeline causing some filter icons to not display
- Fixed bug in speedrun timer causing it to display in nanoseconds instead of human readable format
- Updated stats page to display numbers formatted with commas
- Added missing localization support for the tutorial
- Removed exit game option from pause menu to prevent accidental exiting of the game
- Improved storage system and formatting for replay files
- Improved support for saving and loading multi-level replay / ghost files
- Improved handling for multi-level playback for replay / ghost files.
Changed files in this update