25 August 2025 Build 19729214 Edited 26 August 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Today's update adds a new weekly bonus puzzle, the BOOMBOX!

"Bring the beats with Matsuzawa's biggest boom box to date! The whopping twelve "D" batteries it requires will definitely set you back some cash, but the volume that enables will guarantee you never lose another boom box battle!"

