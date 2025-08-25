 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19728954 Edited 25 August 2025 – 18:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Version 1.01u is now live and addresses a couple of important issues:

🛠 Critical Fix

Resolved a crash caused by CSV files not being read properly. Your exposure imports should now load smoothly without errors.

⚡ Feature Adjustment

The Ignore Shared Exposure setting now applies to all core team players, not just soft targets — giving you more consistent draft control.

These changes should make drafting and exposure management more stable and predictable.

Happy drafting! 🏈

