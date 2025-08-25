Version 1.01u is now live and addresses a couple of important issues:
🛠 Critical Fix
Resolved a crash caused by CSV files not being read properly. Your exposure imports should now load smoothly without errors.
⚡ Feature Adjustment
The Ignore Shared Exposure setting now applies to all core team players, not just soft targets — giving you more consistent draft control.
These changes should make drafting and exposure management more stable and predictable.
Happy drafting! 🏈
Huddle Genius – Version 1.01u Update
Update notes via Steam Community
