Pause Animation Toggle in character creator (great for getting that perfect pose!)



Mysterious Locked Chests have appeared… what might they hold?



Glow Effect added to unique items in the world to make them easier to spot (e.g. collectible cards)



Skeleton Key item added (only accessible via cheat menu for now)



Maximus' Wrath Mask no longer uses physics — no more falling down stairs or hiding in corners



Crafting Branches: 1 wood now gives 3 branches



Enemy Attack Timing adjusted: longer windups to give you time to react



Armor Insulation Removed — now replaced by craftable heat/cold resistance potions



Isabell’s Quest Reward updated: she now gives the Fleshrend Staff instead of the Punisher Sword



Links in the main menu not working properly



Isabell getting the player’s tattoos (awkward)



Isabell's body shape not applying correctly



Presets applying tattoos when equipped with Fleshrend Staff



Breast size resetting during pregnancy



Enemies interrupting their own attacks prematurely



Missing XP gain after birth (Birth Skill)



Missing XP gain after taming servants



Foliage that spawned underwater



Some armor equip/unequip bugs that may have caused visual glitches



Optimized texture resolutions and cleaned up unused references



Adjusted cull distances on several meshes



Reduced ocean/lake mesh density for improved FPS



First off — thank you all so much for the overwhelming support during our Early Access launch weekend.In just a few days, over 15,000 copies of Wicked Island have been sold! That’s incredible for a wild little project like this, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the feedback, bug reports, and community energy pouring in from all directions.This is just the beginning. The game will keep evolving based on your input — and today we’re rolling out the first update!⚔️ Patch Notes – Version 25.08.25➕ Added🔄 Changed🛠️ Fixed🚀 Performance