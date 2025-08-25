In just a few days, over 15,000 copies of Wicked Island have been sold! That’s incredible for a wild little project like this, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the feedback, bug reports, and community energy pouring in from all directions.
This is just the beginning. The game will keep evolving based on your input — and today we’re rolling out the first update!
⚔️ Patch Notes – Version 25.08.25
➕ Added
- Pause Animation Toggle in character creator (great for getting that perfect pose!)
- Mysterious Locked Chests have appeared… what might they hold?
- Glow Effect added to unique items in the world to make them easier to spot (e.g. collectible cards)
- Skeleton Key item added (only accessible via cheat menu for now)
🔄 Changed
- Maximus' Wrath Mask no longer uses physics — no more falling down stairs or hiding in corners
- Crafting Branches: 1 wood now gives 3 branches
- Enemy Attack Timing adjusted: longer windups to give you time to react
- Armor Insulation Removed — now replaced by craftable heat/cold resistance potions
- Isabell’s Quest Reward updated: she now gives the Fleshrend Staff instead of the Punisher Sword
🛠️ Fixed
- Links in the main menu not working properly
- Isabell getting the player’s tattoos (awkward)
- Isabell's body shape not applying correctly
- Presets applying tattoos when equipped with Fleshrend Staff
- Breast size resetting during pregnancy
- Enemies interrupting their own attacks prematurely
- Missing XP gain after birth (Birth Skill)
- Missing XP gain after taming servants
- Foliage that spawned underwater
- Some armor equip/unequip bugs that may have caused visual glitches
🚀 Performance
- Optimized texture resolutions and cleaned up unused references
- Adjusted cull distances on several meshes
- Reduced ocean/lake mesh density for improved FPS
Changed files in this update