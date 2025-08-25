 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19728921 Edited 25 August 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Add game record statistics display interface.

Optimize the attack effectiveness of melee units.

Fixed with issues such as abnormal attacks on buildings in some cases, abnormal construction progress bars, etc.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3637531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link