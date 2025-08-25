Add game record statistics display interface.
Optimize the attack effectiveness of melee units.
Fixed with issues such as abnormal attacks on buildings in some cases, abnormal construction progress bars, etc.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Add game record statistics display interface.
Optimize the attack effectiveness of melee units.
Fixed with issues such as abnormal attacks on buildings in some cases, abnormal construction progress bars, etc.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update