25 August 2025 Build 19728891
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi! 👋

Your feedback makes the game better! Thanks to you, we discovered a serious bug that could completely break the game. It didn’t appear during our internal testing, so we wouldn’t have found it without your help. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your support ❤️

Here’s what’s fixed in this update:

  • UI initialization now works correctly

  • Missing localized content has been added

  • Added descriptions in the Prestige View to clarify how coins are awarded

  • Boss coins are now correctly given during Boss Rush

  • Fixed texts in tasks

  • Corrected incorrect UI displays

  • Fixed map timer

  • Added a form for bug reports

Thank you for your patience and for helping us make the game even better!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3854661
