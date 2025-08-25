Hi! 👋
Your feedback makes the game better! Thanks to you, we discovered a serious bug that could completely break the game. It didn’t appear during our internal testing, so we wouldn’t have found it without your help. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your support ❤️
Here’s what’s fixed in this update:
UI initialization now works correctly
Missing localized content has been added
Added descriptions in the Prestige View to clarify how coins are awarded
Boss coins are now correctly given during Boss Rush
Fixed texts in tasks
Corrected incorrect UI displays
Fixed map timer
Added a form for bug reports
Thank you for your patience and for helping us make the game even better!
Changed files in this update