Your feedback makes the game better! Thanks to you, we discovered a serious bug that could completely break the game. It didn’t appear during our internal testing, so we wouldn’t have found it without your help. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your support ❤️

Here’s what’s fixed in this update:

UI initialization now works correctly

Missing localized content has been added

Added descriptions in the Prestige View to clarify how coins are awarded

Boss coins are now correctly given during Boss Rush

Fixed texts in tasks

Corrected incorrect UI displays

Fixed map timer

Added a form for bug reports

Thank you for your patience and for helping us make the game even better!