Today we have a new update for Elemental War Clash for you. This time also the last achievement related issues should be fixed. Make sure to play again all tutorials (Clash mode is optional though) to unlock the Completionist achievement.





Changelog

Enhancements:

added platform specific settings (mostly for PC <=> Steamdeck)

added W/S as alternatives to navigate layers in tower build/upgrade menu

Fixes:

fixed currently selected map sometimes being out of view

fixed several small issues

fixed wall issue on one of the player maps

fixed fog being too foggy on forest map

fixed tutorials not counted properly to solved quests count (you have to play them again now)

fixed tutorial 2 not working properly when not doing it in proper order



If you have ideas or feedback in general, or just some questions, feel free to chat with us on our Discord and let us know, what you think 😊