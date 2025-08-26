 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19728643 Edited 26 August 2025 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today we have a new update for Elemental War Clash for you. This time also the last achievement related issues should be fixed. Make sure to play again all tutorials (Clash mode is optional though) to unlock the Completionist achievement.

Changelog

Enhancements:

  • added platform specific settings (mostly for PC <=> Steamdeck)

  • added W/S as alternatives to navigate layers in tower build/upgrade menu

Fixes:

  • fixed currently selected map sometimes being out of view

  • fixed several small issues

  • fixed wall issue on one of the player maps

  • fixed fog being too foggy on forest map

  • fixed tutorials not counted properly to solved quests count (you have to play them again now)

  • fixed tutorial 2 not working properly when not doing it in proper order


If you have ideas or feedback in general, or just some questions, feel free to chat with us on our Discord and let us know, what you think 😊

