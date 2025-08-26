 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Hogwarts Legacy METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19728623 Edited 26 August 2025 – 15:06:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings everyone!

After a crazy year of development (and some bumps in the road), we’re really excited to announce the release of The Supper: New Blood

We wanted to thank you all for supporting us all this time.

We put our heart into this hilarious and bizarre game, so we really hope you enjoy it. We think we've cooked up something special!

If you find any bugs (we hope not), please let us know in the forums/comments so we can fix them asap.

Thank you <3!

Octavi & Susanna

P.d: You can get it 10% off for the first two weeks, so… what are you waiting for? ;)


Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link