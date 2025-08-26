Greetings everyone!



After a crazy year of development (and some bumps in the road), we’re really excited to announce the release of The Supper: New Blood!



We wanted to thank you all for supporting us all this time.



We put our heart into this hilarious and bizarre game, so we really hope you enjoy it. We think we've cooked up something special!



If you find any bugs (we hope not), please let us know in the forums/comments so we can fix them asap.

Thank you <3!



Octavi & Susanna



P.d: You can get it 10% off for the first two weeks, so… what are you waiting for? ;)



