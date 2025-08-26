Dear Players,



The exciting moment has finally arrived! Monmusu Girls: Autobattler is now officially live on Steam! Welcome to this world full of strategy and adventure with monster girls!

In a fantasy world, the Demon King's power awakens as monmusu girls' fates intertwine.

As an adventuring party leader, recruit diverse monmusu girls with unique abilities to form a powerful team. Explore uncharted lands, unlock hidden stories, and uncover the dark secrets behind the Demon King's rise.

Features

Strategic Team Composition, Easy to Play: With auto-battler mechanics, your success depends on how effectively you set up and combine your team.

Vast Character Collection, Infinite Possibilities: Collect a variety of monmusu girls, unlock their exclusive skills and bonds, and experiment with endless strategies.

Roguelike Elements, Making Every Adventure Unique: Encounter random events and rewards, ensuring each adventure presents a fresh and exciting challenge.

Idle Gameplay, Rewards While You Rest: Even when offline, earn rewards to strengthen your team and evolve your girls into formidable warriors.

Immersive Fantasy World: As the story unfolds, dive deep into the demon world, meet new allies, and enjoy an engaging, fun-filled adventure.

Redeem the codes below in the settings to claim your rewards:

Enter "WELCOMETOMONMUSU" : AP (Stamina)*50 + Crystals*500 + Gold Coins*5000

Thank you to all players for your patience, valuable feedback, and enthusiastic support during development. It's because of your companionship that we've been able to bring this game to you.

Head over to Steam now and begin your monster girl adventure!



Love from

—Monmusu Autobattler Dev Team