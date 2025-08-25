We have also set up cross-platform Steam Cloud (e.g., Windows <-> Mac). Please make sure to start your game where your main saves are FIRST and save the progress (place object, complete mission, spend money, etc.). Otherwise, Steam Cloud might sync your save with the wrong one.
0.22.0 Change list
General changes
- Over 100 new items: school supplies, toys, board games, arcade machines, and playground equipment
- Object grouping
- In object editing mode, you can now move and rotate objects along all three axes.
- Added the ability to mirror objects in editing mode
- Screen with all in-game items
- In-game documentation
- Saving camera positions in photo mode for quick access to selected angles.
- Added a new functions panel at the top of the game interface. Photo mode, pause menu, and music panel were also moved to this menu.
- Deleting interior walls and toggling visibility are now located in the right-click options menu, available through the dashed line in the room editor.
- Ability to save furnishing missions into sandbox mode for further decoration
Bugs and Fixes
- Fixed floating wall cabinets that were attached to walls with a slight offset.
- Some button labels were reduced in size to avoid hiding UI details.
- Fixed a bug where the camera could be overlapped by the background outside the room at maximum zoom-out.
- Fixed an issue where the camera could be moved while inside menus or other non-game screens.
- Changed the interaction icon for wall cutting to a clearer one.
