Ahoy, Sailors!

For August's patch we have our fourth content pack, which features otter-petting, a new weapon, new enemy, and balance updates! Don't forget to leave a review!

Patch Notes

Crew

✨ You can now pet the Otter

Merchant max bonus decreased from $5 to $4

Weapons

✨ New Weapon: SMG. Fires a stream of lightweight bullets at blistering speed. Upgrades increase fire rate. Jumps between targets when maxed

Spinner: Base rotation speed decreased from 60° to 50°

Enemies

✨ New Enemy: Lobster. A slow-moving crustacean that shoots two short-range projectiles in a 45 degree angle

Turtle Eggs: Increased coin value from 1 to 3.

Outposts

Increased chance for owned weapon upgrades to appear at the Trader's

Stay afloat,

-Idan