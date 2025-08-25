 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19728565 Edited 25 August 2025 – 18:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ahoy, Sailors!

For August's patch we have our fourth content pack, which features otter-petting, a new weapon, new enemy, and balance updates! Don't forget to leave a review!

Patch Notes

Crew

  • You can now pet the Otter

  • Merchant max bonus decreased from $5 to $4

Weapons

  • New Weapon: SMG. Fires a stream of lightweight bullets at blistering speed. Upgrades increase fire rate. Jumps between targets when maxed

  • Spinner: Base rotation speed decreased from 60° to 50°

Enemies

  • New Enemy: Lobster. A slow-moving crustacean that shoots two short-range projectiles in a 45 degree angle

  • Turtle Eggs: Increased coin value from 1 to 3.

Outposts

  • Increased chance for owned weapon upgrades to appear at the Trader's

Leave a review!

Please leave a review on the Nautical Survival Steam page, it really makes a difference and will help us reach a larger audience.

Join the crew!

Join our Discord to chat with fellow sailors, share ideas, or just hang out. Your feedback continues to help shaping Nautical Survival, and you can help me navigate the ship as we sail through Early Access.


Stay afloat,
-Idan

Changed files in this update

Depot 2860991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link