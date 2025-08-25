 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19728550 Edited 25 August 2025 – 18:13:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed potential softlock issue occuring sometimes when exiting the game before taking the 鳥 in the Shizutani School
- Fixed typo in the book 公園の中の動物
- Minor localization fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2701721
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2701722
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2701723
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link