Greetings scouts! Do I have good news for you!



This patch comes with some much-requested features for players with low-end hardware or previously unsupported graphics cards. Namely the Texture Quality setting and the DX11 Graphics API option. If you've experienced low framerate, missing graphics, or crashes, please try these options out!



Additionally, we've added Photosensitive Mode for players averse to flashing lights and dramatic screen effects. This mode has a handful of changes to visuals listed below, but if we missed something that you'd find helpful please let us know!



Finally, the MESA and ALPINE will now alternate every day. When we patch and rotate the maps, you might still see two in a row. Keep in mind that if-and-when we add new replacement biomes, we’ll have to update this with a more sophisticated randomizer.



Happy climbing!



PATCH NOTES:



OPTIONS

NEW GRAPHICS SETTING: Texture Quality This is actually huge. You can now lower the texture quality across the game, which is important for players with low VRAM. This can resolve issues with low framerate, missing graphics, and even crashes. Also it doesn’t even look much worse. Check it out!



NEW GRAPHICS API: DX11 The game can now be launched in DX11 in addition to our DX12 and Vulkan options. For players who have had trouble with our previous two options, give this a try. It might be better, it might be worse. We can’t really confirm which exact configurations of graphics cards this will work better with, but if it can improve it for some of you that’s fantastic!

Render Scale options are now more dramatic, you should see higher performance gains if you play on Medium or Low.

NEW ACCESSIBILITY SETTING: Photosensitive Mode. This mode changes the following: Dynamite, Flare, and Scout Cannon lit fuse effects are less flashy Screenshake is lessened. Bright lights from the dynamite explosion are disabled. Fullscreen VFX from taking various sources of damage are less intense and more gradual. Fullscreen VFX from the Energy Drink, Lollipop, and Heat Pack are less intense.





FEATURES

You can now change your sash in the Passport to any you’ve unlocked via ascents!

MAPS

The ALPINE and the MESA will now alternate every other day.

A secret entrance in the MESA is now open 50% of the time instead of 25%. Feels fair considering the MESA itself is now open 50% of the time as well.

The Lava Rises again in THE KILN. Admittedly, we didn't fix the issue with it--but since we weren't able to reproduce the issue on our end, we figured it would be helpful to put it back up and get more reports in. If the lava becomes desynced for you, please send us a video or logs!

BALANCE

Wait time until the lava rises increased by 1 minute.

The time for the lava to reach the top once it starts is increased by 3 minutes.

MINOR FIXES