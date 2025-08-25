Patch Note Ver 0.7.2f4 Early Access :
Spawn Rate
\[New Save First Run Only]
Customer Min Unit : 1
Customer Max Unit : 2
Monster Min Unit : 1
Monster Max Unit : 2
All Spawn Time * 1.5 Sec
Bug Fix
Fixed cursor bleeding through to other screens
Fixed controller button mapping issues
Fixed dialogue controller button prompts
Fixed controller cursor drift/pull behavior
Fixed Thai spelling mistakes
Adjust
Reduced first-day difficulty by 60% for new save first run
Added new monster death sound effects
Adjusted Stage 1 nighttime lighting
Sound
Increased Barricade audio volume
Added new customer menu completion sound
Add Elmo Cutscene Sound
Add Tippy Dialogue Voice
