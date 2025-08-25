 Skip to content
25 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Note Ver 0.7.2f4 Early Access :

Spawn Rate

\[New Save First Run Only]

  • Customer Min Unit : 1

  • Customer Max Unit : 2

  • Monster Min Unit : 1

  • Monster Max Unit : 2

  • All Spawn Time * 1.5 Sec

Bug Fix

  • Fixed cursor bleeding through to other screens

  • Fixed controller button mapping issues

  • Fixed dialogue controller button prompts

  • Fixed controller cursor drift/pull behavior

  • Fixed Thai spelling mistakes

Adjust

  • Reduced first-day difficulty by 60% for new save first run

  • Added new monster death sound effects

  • Adjusted Stage 1 nighttime lighting

  • Sound

    • Increased Barricade audio volume

    • Added new monster death sound effects

    • Added new customer menu completion sound

    • Add Elmo Cutscene Sound

    • Add Tippy Dialogue Voice

