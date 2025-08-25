 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19728444 Edited 25 August 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
I've been streaming daily since the major patch and have had some time to play a few of the workshop levels. I've had a fun time with meta in The Dragon, and also had this wonderful moment from Levels that shouldn't exist: (Big spoilers) https://www.twitch.tv/jagriff/clip/ZealousSpookyOilCeilingCat-9SPm5hkd3gKEM9UK
Definitely check these out once you've completed the main game!

It's the last day of the 20% discount, so I wanted to squeeze in this small patch that fixes some bugs introduced in the major patch last week. These are mostly relevant for custom levelpacks, although the visual bug could be observed in the main game.
  • Fixed a visual bug where loading a puzzle while animals are in motion could cause them to show up in the loaded puzzle.
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes a puzzle under a grey animal could be mistakenly marked as visited after an export.
  • Fixed a bug where the hub and sublevels under selectable animals would not initially be marked as visited.
  • Fixed a bug where creating a puzzle that is solvable in 0 moves could softlock in the puzzle tester.

