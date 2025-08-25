Definitely check these out once you've completed the main game!
It's the last day of the 20% discount, so I wanted to squeeze in this small patch that fixes some bugs introduced in the major patch last week. These are mostly relevant for custom levelpacks, although the visual bug could be observed in the main game.
- Fixed a visual bug where loading a puzzle while animals are in motion could cause them to show up in the loaded puzzle.
- Fixed a bug where sometimes a puzzle under a grey animal could be mistakenly marked as visited after an export.
- Fixed a bug where the hub and sublevels under selectable animals would not initially be marked as visited.
- Fixed a bug where creating a puzzle that is solvable in 0 moves could softlock in the puzzle tester.
