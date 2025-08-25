 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19728433 Edited 26 August 2025 – 14:46:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES – VERSION 0.34.1

🎨 VISUAL IMPROVEMENTS 🎨

  • Added dust effects in caves.

  • Improved the visuals of several items.

  • Improved player visuals in the chest-opening animation.

  • Improved bomb cluster visuals.

  • Added background walls to the minimap and adjusted its colors.

⚖️ BALANCE CHANGES ⚖️

  • Nerfed some overperforming items.

  • Buffed some underperforming items.

  • Changed the Calcium Saw item from “Purple eggs drop 50% more Currencium” to “Purple eggs now also drop health pickups.”

  • Implemented a maximum cap on the Dynamo Vent item.

  • Increased the amount of HP restored by each individual health pickup, but lowered the number of pickups dropped by most sources accordingly.

  • Lowered the time it takes to open a chest from 2s → 1.5s.

🤖 GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS 🤖

  • Added a new panel to the options menu to help you customize your grappling hook experience (further improvements and better descriptions coming soon).

  • Added the option to disable the minimap.

  • Changed egg colliders to reflect the actual egg size.

  • Added settings for bloom intensity.

  • Fixed several misleading item tooltips.

  • You can now hover over item icons in the chest-opening panel & item selection cards to display more detailed tooltips.

👾 BUG FIXES 👾

  • Fixed a bug where the Hive mini-boss didn’t spawn inside the hive.

  • Fixed character and difficulty menus resetting their choices when returning to the main menu.

  • Fixed several level visual bugs with vines and terrain.

  • Changed cross-rifle hit color to green.

  • Fixed a bug where, after being eaten by the worm at the end of level 5, the player wouldn’t receive their queued upgrades/items (acquired during the escape sequence).

  • Capped the maximum fire rate of all weapons to 8 shots per second, except for the laser pistol which is capped at 16. (This ensures breaking the game won’t also break your computer.)

