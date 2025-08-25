Added background walls to the minimap and adjusted its colors.

Improved the visuals of several items.

Lowered the time it takes to open a chest from 2s → 1.5s .

Increased the amount of HP restored by each individual health pickup, but lowered the number of pickups dropped by most sources accordingly.

Changed the Calcium Saw item from “Purple eggs drop 50% more Currencium” to “Purple eggs now also drop health pickups.”

You can now hover over item icons in the chest-opening panel & item selection cards to display more detailed tooltips.

Added the option to disable the minimap.

Added a new panel to the options menu to help you customize your grappling hook experience (further improvements and better descriptions coming soon).

Fixed a bug where the Hive mini-boss didn’t spawn inside the hive.

Fixed character and difficulty menus resetting their choices when returning to the main menu.

Fixed several level visual bugs with vines and terrain.

Changed cross-rifle hit color to green.

Fixed a bug where, after being eaten by the worm at the end of level 5, the player wouldn’t receive their queued upgrades/items (acquired during the escape sequence).