PATCH NOTES – VERSION 0.34.1
🎨 VISUAL IMPROVEMENTS 🎨
Added dust effects in caves.
Improved the visuals of several items.
Improved player visuals in the chest-opening animation.
Improved bomb cluster visuals.
Added background walls to the minimap and adjusted its colors.
⚖️ BALANCE CHANGES ⚖️
Nerfed some overperforming items.
Buffed some underperforming items.
Changed the Calcium Saw item from “Purple eggs drop 50% more Currencium” to “Purple eggs now also drop health pickups.”
Implemented a maximum cap on the Dynamo Vent item.
Increased the amount of HP restored by each individual health pickup, but lowered the number of pickups dropped by most sources accordingly.
Lowered the time it takes to open a chest from 2s → 1.5s.
🤖 GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS 🤖
Added a new panel to the options menu to help you customize your grappling hook experience (further improvements and better descriptions coming soon).
Added the option to disable the minimap.
Changed egg colliders to reflect the actual egg size.
Added settings for bloom intensity.
Fixed several misleading item tooltips.
You can now hover over item icons in the chest-opening panel & item selection cards to display more detailed tooltips.
👾 BUG FIXES 👾
Fixed a bug where the Hive mini-boss didn’t spawn inside the hive.
Fixed character and difficulty menus resetting their choices when returning to the main menu.
Fixed several level visual bugs with vines and terrain.
Changed cross-rifle hit color to green.
Fixed a bug where, after being eaten by the worm at the end of level 5, the player wouldn’t receive their queued upgrades/items (acquired during the escape sequence).
Capped the maximum fire rate of all weapons to 8 shots per second, except for the laser pistol which is capped at 16. (This ensures breaking the game won’t also break your computer.)
