- Fixed video clip trimming, when start of the item was adjusted
- FalAi integration, nearly DOUBLING the amount of video models LVS
now supports. Use multiple models with signel access token
- Stable diffusion plugin now has correct default value for seed
- Fixed issue where hidden video tracks would still apply their sound to the video
- Fixed issue where audio with start offset was not applied to end result properly
- Fix issue rendering not disposing items properly on exit, leading to a memory
leak / very slow rendering next time
- Fix issue of value effect fade in not working is using relative time AND
'Reverse to end'-feauture
- DropBox content delivery no longer times out
- Added more progress indication. Added indicator to show when it's still uploading...
- Can now upload files over 150mb to dropbox
v1.3.22
Update notes via Steam Community
