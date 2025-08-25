- Fixed video clip trimming, when start of the item was adjusted

- FalAi integration, nearly DOUBLING the amount of video models LVS

now supports. Use multiple models with signel access token

- Stable diffusion plugin now has correct default value for seed

- Fixed issue where hidden video tracks would still apply their sound to the video

- Fixed issue where audio with start offset was not applied to end result properly

- Fix issue rendering not disposing items properly on exit, leading to a memory

leak / very slow rendering next time

- Fix issue of value effect fade in not working is using relative time AND

'Reverse to end'-feauture

- DropBox content delivery no longer times out

- Added more progress indication. Added indicator to show when it's still uploading...

- Can now upload files over 150mb to dropbox