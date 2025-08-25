 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19728428 Edited 25 August 2025 – 17:52:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed video clip trimming, when start of the item was adjusted
- FalAi integration, nearly DOUBLING the amount of video models LVS
now supports. Use multiple models with signel access token
- Stable diffusion plugin now has correct default value for seed
- Fixed issue where hidden video tracks would still apply their sound to the video
- Fixed issue where audio with start offset was not applied to end result properly
- Fix issue rendering not disposing items properly on exit, leading to a memory
leak / very slow rendering next time
- Fix issue of value effect fade in not working is using relative time AND
'Reverse to end'-feauture
- DropBox content delivery no longer times out
- Added more progress indication. Added indicator to show when it's still uploading...
- Can now upload files over 150mb to dropbox

Changed files in this update

Depot 3126811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link