 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19728387 Edited 25 August 2025 – 18:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

First of all, a huge thanks to everyone for their support of Femtazio!

We had an incredible launch, was on New and Trending for 3 days...and we even climbed BACK on New and trending today for a bit! incredible!

I've been updating the game in the background but I didn't really have time to share the changes. But here's all the changes we had since 1.0.0. Thank you for everyone who gave feedback!

1.0.3 Changes

  • Optimized file sizes, reduced size.

  • New art - Fixed some less good Lisina art and added 2 new pieces in Chapter 5

  • Changed the code a to optimize and reduce chance of crash.

  • Removed some incorrectly bound buttons. - F12 Steam screenshot works again

  • Some buttons were incorrectly bound before and are no longer bounc: such as F, F12 and arrow keys.

  • NOTE: Currently there is a known issue where the game has a chance of crashing when it runs for a long time. Restarting the game will solve everything. You should be able to play for over an hour before any crash though. So if you are crashing often its probably something else. Sorry about this issue but we are working hard to resolve it.

1.0.2 Changes

  • Polished many Hscenes and improved the voices and plap plap plaps

  • New kissing animation for Water Nymph mini game

  • Fixed the issue of Water Nymph's mini game finish button placement

1.0.1 Changes

Minor bug fix - Chinese Chapter 3-1 is fixed and can progress

New Animation! - Colosseum new artwork and animations

Changed files in this update

Depot 3647401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link