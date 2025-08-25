First of all, a huge thanks to everyone for their support of Femtazio!

We had an incredible launch, was on New and Trending for 3 days...and we even climbed BACK on New and trending today for a bit! incredible!

I've been updating the game in the background but I didn't really have time to share the changes. But here's all the changes we had since 1.0.0. Thank you for everyone who gave feedback!

1.0.3 Changes

Optimized file sizes, reduced size.

New art - Fixed some less good Lisina art and added 2 new pieces in Chapter 5

Changed the code a to optimize and reduce chance of crash.

Removed some incorrectly bound buttons. - F12 Steam screenshot works again

Some buttons were incorrectly bound before and are no longer bounc: such as F, F12 and arrow keys.

NOTE: Currently there is a known issue where the game has a chance of crashing when it runs for a long time. Restarting the game will solve everything. You should be able to play for over an hour before any crash though. So if you are crashing often its probably something else. Sorry about this issue but we are working hard to resolve it.

1.0.2 Changes

Polished many Hscenes and improved the voices and plap plap plaps

New kissing animation for Water Nymph mini game

Fixed the issue of Water Nymph's mini game finish button placement

1.0.1 Changes

Minor bug fix - Chinese Chapter 3-1 is fixed and can progress

New Animation! - Colosseum new artwork and animations