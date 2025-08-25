English##########Content################[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Snow Wolf[Animal]Crocodiles in the wild now have randomized HP.[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Crocodile[Animal]New strengths and weaknesses have been added to Crocodiles accordingly.[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Boar[Animal]Wild Boars are now more aggressive.简体中文##########Content################【怪物狩猎指南】加入了雪狼的条目【动物】野生鳄鱼的生命值随机化。【怪物狩猎指南】加入了鳄鱼的条目【动物】为鳄鱼加入了新的优势和弱点。【怪物狩猎指南】加入了野猪的条目【动物】野生的野猪现在有更高的攻击性。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场