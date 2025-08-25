 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19728340
English
[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Snow Wolf
[Animal]Crocodiles in the wild now have randomized HP.
[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Crocodile
[Animal]New strengths and weaknesses have been added to Crocodiles accordingly.
[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Boar
[Animal]Wild Boars are now more aggressive.
简体中文
【怪物狩猎指南】加入了雪狼的条目
【动物】野生鳄鱼的生命值随机化。
【怪物狩猎指南】加入了鳄鱼的条目
【动物】为鳄鱼加入了新的优势和弱点。
【怪物狩猎指南】加入了野猪的条目
【动物】野生的野猪现在有更高的攻击性。

