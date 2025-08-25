 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19728206 Edited 25 August 2025 – 17:39:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Anomaly Observers,

First of all we want to thank you for your feedback! Your feedback helped make this update

which will improve your anomaly-hunting experience:

  • Added intruder camera angle (for now only in House contract)

  • Added new intruder

  • Major overhaul of House contract

  • Lowered price of most shop items

  • Significantly increased chance of special anomalies and intruders happening during contracts

  • Incrased money gained per contract by ~25%

  • Game stage 2 will now happen earlier

  • Decreased glitching effect of intruders appearing

Thanks for playing and keep those anomalies in check!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3793511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link