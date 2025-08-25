Hello Anomaly Observers,

First of all we want to thank you for your feedback! Your feedback helped make this update

which will improve your anomaly-hunting experience:

Added intruder camera angle (for now only in House contract)

Added new intruder

Major overhaul of House contract

Lowered price of most shop items

Significantly increased chance of special anomalies and intruders happening during contracts

Incrased money gained per contract by ~25%

Game stage 2 will now happen earlier

Decreased glitching effect of intruders appearing

Thanks for playing and keep those anomalies in check!