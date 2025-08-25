Hello Anomaly Observers,
First of all we want to thank you for your feedback! Your feedback helped make this update
which will improve your anomaly-hunting experience:
Added intruder camera angle (for now only in House contract)
Added new intruder
Major overhaul of House contract
Lowered price of most shop items
Significantly increased chance of special anomalies and intruders happening during contracts
Incrased money gained per contract by ~25%
Game stage 2 will now happen earlier
Decreased glitching effect of intruders appearing
Thanks for playing and keep those anomalies in check!
Changed files in this update