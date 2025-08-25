 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19728161 Edited 25 August 2025 – 17:32:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v.0.8.9.9

  • Fixed: resting crashes the game due to new Shelter functions.

  • Fixed: crash when dismantling items by specifying exact amount and not pressing Enter beforehand.

Changed files in this update

