Hey folks. I've got some exciting new stuff to fight over!
After you kicked that Amalgamation’s ass, Saxon’s weapon guys are takin' more of an interest in our little cleanup job on New Atlas. If the fungus is gonna come swingin with a buncha creepy eyeballs, I say we slam 'em back with some new gear of our own, and you get to vote on it!
Up on the ballot we got the bullet sprayin Accelerator from Oxythane, and the blast slammin Shocklance from Faradics.
Oxythane’s big in aerospace, so whatever they’re up to is sleek and all fancy like. They supply the Saxon marines, and by the looks of it, this thing is gonna be capable of military-grade killing, all in a nice little package.
Faradics is a bit of a wild card. They make cool shit, but I don’t think anyone understands a lick of it. Except me, of course. They’ve got their mitts on Saxon power grids, so you can bet whatever they’re up to is gonna be packin' a lotta watts.
Both of these beauties got an electricity thing goin on, so it’s up to ya’ll what kinda tasing you wanna get up to. You can vote for either company by dedicating missions to 'em, and doin' some little side jobs for bonus points. Whoever gets the most points will get the first requisition from Saxon and get express shipping right to the HUB. You’ll have to wait on the other one a bit while it gets mailed over through slipspace, but I’m sure the requisition won’t take toooo long.
-Roachard
Hi there, Pigeons here.
Many thanks to Roachard for that inspiring speech. Now we also have a LOT of balance changes arriving with this patch! We’ve been working to buff up many of the less useful upgrades for every weapon. But first, we’ve got some updates on heavy weapons and weapon inspecting.
Find out more in the official changelog below.
Before you do that, though. Here’s a treat hot outta the void. Mycopunk x Abyssus are now bundled up together. That’s double the chaos, double the monsters, and double the 'why did I sign up for this' at a price that’s easier on your creds. One moment you’re knee-deep in fungal nightmares, the next you’re staring into the abyss of a crushing black ocean all yours in a single grab.
The Backlog
Guaranteed rewards for new skins now appear every 5 pages instead of 10
Increased the chance of one of the new Backlog skins appearing as a tier 4 reward on any page
Gun Inspects
You can now press T to inspect your weapons!
Heavy Weapons
Heavy weapon damage now scales with threat level above threat 3
In a future update we’re planning to give heavy weapons upgrades to help make them more useful in harder missions
Bruiser
Unconditional Protector
Healing now scales with the number of Shield Projector charges you have
Launch Reserves
Increased amount of Nose Dive charge refunded
Min: +25% → +50%
Max: +33% → +60%
Lead Flinger
Big Fat Doobie
Now decreases ammo capacity
We felt an ammo cap decrease for Big Fat Doobie was only fair since you fire way less bullets with it equipped
Shrapnel Loading
Decreased damage
Max: -64% → -78%
Min: -68% → -82%
Lucky Bastard
Reduced upgrade size from 12 to 6
Lucky Bastard is pretty good but its large size limited its usefulness in making builds. We’re reducing the size to make it easier to combine with other upgrades.
Ralph’s Conundrum
Increased amount of element applied to targets
Min: 1.7 → 3.4
Max: 2.23 → 4.2
Adrenaline Rush
Increased move speed after firing
Min: 3 → 5
Max: 5 → 6
Bandolier
Now modifies ammo capacity additively to help make it more useful with Big Fat Doobie’s lower base reserves
Min: +16 ammo
Max: +44 ammo
Au-Si Jackrabbit
Immolator
Decreased the duration of Immolation from 9 to 6.5 seconds
Your magazine is no longer fully refilled when you gain Immolation
Immolator is really really good for how easy it is to proc and how long it lasts. These changes don’t affect it all that much but we wanted to get rid of the full ammo refill since firing with immolator doesn’t consume ammo and Stand the Heat already gives you extra ammo when Immolation is active.
Pesticide
Increased flamethrower damage by 400%
You can now fire the flamethrower while reloading
Flamethrower damage now scales with upgrades that increase the Jackrabbit’s damage (it is unaffected by upgrades that decrease damage)
Flamethrower visuals are more transparent near the center of your screen so that it’s easier to see what you’re cooking
All Powdered Up
This upgrade now only pushed you backward when you are airborne. This should help make it more useful in combat.
Now increases range
Delicious Cores
Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 4
Hot Reload
Increased reload speed when ignited
Min: +34% → +67%
Max: +100% → +234%
Fire in my Heart
Speed is now displayed additively (this upgrade always modified speed additively, but incorrectly showed its increase as a multiplier)
Increased speed when ignited
Min: 1.39 → 2.5
Max: 1.6 → 3.3
Shell Packer
Increased damage
Min: -12.8% → -9%
Max: -6% → -4%
Pummeler
Changed how Pummeler fire rate is calculated. The displayed numbers are different but will act the same as before. This change allows Pummeler’s fire rate to be affected by other upgrades like Slam Fire.
DMLR
Increased DMR damage by 25%
Increased laser damage by 10%
Added two new DMLR upgrades:
Kinetic Amplifier (Rare) - Increases DMR damage.
Beam Amplifier (Standard) - Increases laser damage.
Arc Lightning
Increased chance to spawn lightning
Min: 35% → 40%
Max: 55% → 62%
Engineering Nanites
Fixed an issue where the healing laser would attempt to heal the battery thrown by Voltaic Battery rather than detonate it
Long Scope
This upgrade now decreases recoil
Demonstrator’s Trick
Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3
Hazard Recycling
Increased laser charged gained when an element is fully applied to you
Min: 10 → 21
Max: 16.5 → 28
Sturdy
Increased damage resistance while firing
Min: 40% → 55%
Max: 60% → 78%
Swarm Launcher
Mitosis
Increased the chance for pellets to spawn more pellets by 40%
Munition Siphon
Increased grenade charge rate by 10%
Breeding Season
Reduced upgrade size from 10 to 6
Pellets are now created from other players’ Swarm Launchers much more often
Increased radius by 20%
Breeding Season stacks are only shown if nearby players have a Swarm Launcher equipped
Remote Control
Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 5
Overload Contingency
Increased the rate at which your melee is powered up
Min: 64% faster
Max: 10% faster
Migration
You can now correctly sprint while firing when auto sprint is enabled
Atmospheric Energizers
Increased ammo regeneration rate by 200%
Quick Release
Increased move speed after releasing pellets
Min: 3 → 4
Max: 5 → 5.5
Fixed an issue where this upgrade could provide a speed boost without firing when Migration is equipped
Plate Launcher
Fixed an issue where plates could bounce infinitely inside certain shields
Damage Arc
Explosion damage multiplier is now a visible stat on this upgrade
Increased explosion damage multiplier
Min: 17% → 45%
Max: 17% → 52%
Damage Arc cooldown is now shown in this upgrade’s stats
Changed how Damage Arc kills are counted:
The Plate Launcher is treated as the explosion source if you shoot your own plate
If you shoot someone else’s plate, the weapon you shot it with is treated as the explosion source
With this change, your damage won’t be ‘transferred’ to another player if you shoot their plate, but if you own the plate you can still trigger any of its upgrade effects by shooting it.
Fencing Construction
Decreased interval between lightning bursts
Min: 0.4s → 0.3s
Max: 0.65s → 0.4s
Lightning effects are now visible for other players
High Ground
Fixed a bug where having this upgrade equipped could cause your other gun to bug out when firing at a target
Gunship Cannon
The crosshair can no longer overlap with your ability hud when the gun’s spread is massive
Unarmored + Hull Piercer + Point Demolition
Damage is now applied additively for these three upgrades
These upgrades now provide more damage at a base level but will be less potent when stacked with other damage boost upgrades
Thumper
Now decreases damage
Unlike most other burst upgrades, this one previously didn’t decrease damage to make up for its overall higher fire rate. We’ve added a damage decrease so it isn’t quite as powerful but still has higher DPS than the Gunship Cannon’s normal fire.
Lagrange Halo
Orbital bullets hit targets much more consistently. The now pass through surfaces but lose some damage every time they pierce a target.
You can now sprint while firing orbital bullets
Increased orbital bullet lifetime by 50%
Orbital bullets are now correctly colored when an element is applied to them
Orbital bullets are now partially affected by the Gunship Cannon’s spread
Orbital bullets can no longer damage allies
Fixed an issue where orbital bullets weren’t appearing for other players
Missile Bay
Missiles are now partially affected by the Gunship Cannon’s spread
Missiles having no spread completely bypassed the downside of some upgrades that gave really big boosts in exchange for a large spread increase. Our intent is to have missiles be affected by stat changes like spread the same way other bullets are. We’ve had a lot of fun with certain upgrade combinations that now turn Missile Bay into a sort of rocket shotgun.
Elemental Munitions
Reduced upgrade size from 8 to 5
Ballistic Charger
Increased missile damage
Min: 185 → 240
Max: 230 → 275
Uses a new explosion sound that’s not… so… loud…
Firmly Planted
Now reduces move speed while firing rather than locking you in place
Hold-Plating
Increased damage resistance while firing
Min: 9% → 15%
Max: 21% → 30%
Higher Caliber
Reduced upgrade size from 10 to 8
Increased explosion size
Min: +40% → +55%
Max: +60% → +70%
Trident
Hornet Hunting
The speed stat is now correctly labeled with ‘speed’
Lone Cannoneer
Firing while aiming now consumes 1 ammo rather than 3
Globbler
Pressure Cooker
Reduced upgrade size from 7 to 5
Now greatly increases damage for each charged bullet
Fixed an issue where globs sometimes weren’t fired when releasing the trigger after combining this with other upgrades
Impact Funnel
Increased the rate at which your damage increases from taking damage
Min: 3.5% → 12%
Max: 8% → 15%
Decreased the amount of damage multiplier lost when you fire
At empty globblometer: Uses 47.5% less
at full globblometer: Uses 19% less
The Glob
This upgrade’s description now correctly says it increases reload speed
Pocket Replication
Increased reload speed when the Globbler is unequipped by ~45%
Volatile Element
Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4
Increased chance to infuse a glob with a different element
Min: 14% → 26%
Max: 24% → 33%
Forceful Explusion
Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3
Instant Detonation
Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4
Volatile Acid
Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 5
The Carver
Increased the duration before blood stacks start to decay by 3 seconds
Decreased the rate at which blood stacks decay from 2/s to 1.5/s
Added two new Carver upgrades:
Safety Warning (Rare) - Damage is increased, but you take more damage while sawing.
Aim For The Liver (Rare) - Saw in a much smaller area. Damage is increased.
Deflector
Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 4
The shield now provides damage reduction.
Big Deflector
Now also increases the damage resistance provided by Deflector
Nutritious Cores
Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 5
Increased the chance for a health chunk to spawn by 150%
Updated this upgrade’s description to reflect that it has a chance to spawn health chunks when killing any target, not just cores
Rage
Now displays the correct value for damage per stack
Increased damage per stack
Min: Increased by 25%
Max: Increased by 15%
Rage stacks now timeout after 5 seconds rather than 1 second
Rage stacks no longer evaporate when you switch weapons
Splash Guard
This upgrade’s min and max stats were previously the same, so we’ve widened them a bit
Slippery Blood
Now displays the correct threshold value
Reduced blood threshold required to recharge your movement ability
Min: 19 → 7
Max: 26 → 10
This upgrade previously required far too many blood stacks to be useful so we’re making the blood threshold much lower. Depending on how it performs after this update, we might look at changing it more in the future since it doesn’t have much synergy with other blood upgrades
Bloody Jumping
Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3
Increased jump height by 100%
Ignition Recharge
Increased ammo gained when ignited by 650%
Rush
Reduced damage taken by 50%
The Cycler
Corrode Siphon
Reduced upgrade size from 7 to 6
Increased chance to generate ammo
Min: 11% → 18%
Max: 18% → 24%
Increased generated ammo by 50%
Scorching Detonation
Reduced upgrade size from 9 to 7
Increased explosion damage by 35%
Violent Ignition
Reduced upgrade size from 8 to 7
Cycling Repairs
Increased minimum healing from 0.75 to 0.8
Equipment Siphon
Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4
Increased ammo generation rate by 25%
Superheat Reaction
Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4
Momentum Overload
Reduced upgrade size from 8 to 4
Increased extra move speed by 25%
Toxin Recycling
Now also increases damage
Extralight Frame
You can now correctly sprint while firing when auto sprint is enabled
Charge Shield
Reduced upgrade size from 3 to 2
Increase damage resistance
Min: 55% → 75%
Max: 65% → 85%
Elemental Discharge
Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4
Increase explosion size by 1m
Increased explosion damage
Min: Increased by 100%
Max: Increased by 200%
Smart Slide
Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 5
Energy Convergence
Reduced upgrade size from 7 to 4
Adrenaline Reload
Increased reload speed by 10%
Focused Lenses
Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3
Grenades
You can now throw grenades while sprinting
Fixed an issue that caused grenades to sometimes get stuck in your hand when trying to throw them
Incendiary Grenade
Cluster Bomb
Reduced upgrade size from 12 to 10
Internal Combustion
Increased the rate at which you gain stacks of combustion
Min: Increased by 184%
Max: Increased by 45%
Decreased max healing from 32 to 25
Hearth & Home
The area where your last grenade detonated is now correctly visually marked
Increased recharge rate while standing near your last grenade
Min: Increased extra recharge speed by 33%
Max: Increased extra recharge speed by 10%
Gambler’s Bargain
The grenade’s chance to kill you is now reset when you die from any source
Acid Grenade
Heavy Support
Reduced upgrade size from 8 to 5
Reduced increased cooldown
Min: 360% → 250%
Max: 450% → 350%
Turbocharge
With this upgrade equipped, overclocked explosions that would kill you reduce your health to 1 instead.
Modding
Added GetOptionalBinding and OnOptionalAction methods to HoverInfo so you can add custom behaviors on a certain key press
Opening the game generates a Version.txt in the executable folder that contains the version and build ID
Misc
Fixed an issue where some upgrades were applied in a different order depending on the selected language
Basically we nerfed French
The Au-Si Jackrabbit’s pistons now move when it fires
Doubled the text chat character cap
VFX and audio from being healed by a Glider rocket no longer play if you’re already at full health
Glider rocket explosions are now quieter for other players
Fixed an issue where some upgrade stats were showing values rounded to fewer decimals than were being displayed in the UI
Moved the ‘Replay Missions’ button so it doesn’t get blocked by the selected mission popup
Weapon ammo is no longer resets when exiting your inventory while in a mission. Exiting your inventory in the HUB still refills your magazine.
Skin combination probabilities now display the full decimal instead of using scientific notation
Changed files in this update