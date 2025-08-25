 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19728095 Edited 25 August 2025 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey folks. I've got some exciting new stuff to fight over!

After you kicked that Amalgamation’s ass, Saxon’s weapon guys are takin' more of an interest in our little cleanup job on New Atlas. If the fungus is gonna come swingin with a buncha creepy eyeballs, I say we slam 'em back with some new gear of our own, and you get to vote on it!

Up on the ballot we got the bullet sprayin Accelerator from Oxythane, and the blast slammin Shocklance from Faradics.

Oxythane’s big in aerospace, so whatever they’re up to is sleek and all fancy like. They supply the Saxon marines, and by the looks of it, this thing is gonna be capable of military-grade killing, all in a nice little package.

Faradics is a bit of a wild card. They make cool shit, but I don’t think anyone understands a lick of it. Except me, of course. They’ve got their mitts on Saxon power grids, so you can bet whatever they’re up to is gonna be packin' a lotta watts.

Both of these beauties got an electricity thing goin on, so it’s up to ya’ll what kinda tasing you wanna get up to. You can vote for either company by dedicating missions to 'em, and doin' some little side jobs for bonus points. Whoever gets the most points will get the first requisition from Saxon and get express shipping right to the HUB. You’ll have to wait on the other one a bit while it gets mailed over through slipspace, but I’m sure the requisition won’t take toooo long.

-Roachard

Hi there, Pigeons here.
Many thanks to Roachard for that inspiring speech. Now we also have a LOT of balance changes arriving with this patch! We’ve been working to buff up many of the less useful upgrades for every weapon. But first, we’ve got some updates on heavy weapons and weapon inspecting.

Find out more in the official changelog below.

Before you do that, though. Here’s a treat hot outta the void. Mycopunk x Abyssus are now bundled up together. That’s double the chaos, double the monsters, and double the 'why did I sign up for this' at a price that’s easier on your creds. One moment you’re knee-deep in fungal nightmares, the next you’re staring into the abyss of a crushing black ocean all yours in a single grab.

The Backlog

  • Guaranteed rewards for new skins now appear every 5 pages instead of 10

  • Increased the chance of one of the new Backlog skins appearing as a tier 4 reward on any page

Gun Inspects

  • You can now press T to inspect your weapons!

Heavy Weapons

  • Heavy weapon damage now scales with threat level above threat 3

  • In a future update we’re planning to give heavy weapons upgrades to help make them more useful in harder missions

Bruiser

Unconditional Protector

  • Healing now scales with the number of Shield Projector charges you have

Launch Reserves

  • Increased amount of Nose Dive charge refunded

    • Min: +25% → +50%

    • Max: +33% → +60%

Lead Flinger

Big Fat Doobie

  • Now decreases ammo capacity

  • We felt an ammo cap decrease for Big Fat Doobie was only fair since you fire way less bullets with it equipped

Shrapnel Loading

  • Decreased damage

    • Max: -64% → -78%

    • Min: -68% → -82%

Lucky Bastard

  • Reduced upgrade size from 12 to 6

  • Lucky Bastard is pretty good but its large size limited its usefulness in making builds. We’re reducing the size to make it easier to combine with other upgrades.

Ralph’s Conundrum

  • Increased amount of element applied to targets

    • Min: 1.7 → 3.4

    • Max: 2.23 → 4.2

Adrenaline Rush

  • Increased move speed after firing

    • Min: 3 → 5

    • Max: 5 → 6

Bandolier

  • Now modifies ammo capacity additively to help make it more useful with Big Fat Doobie’s lower base reserves

    • Min: +16 ammo

    • Max: +44 ammo

Au-Si Jackrabbit

Immolator

  • Decreased the duration of Immolation from 9 to 6.5 seconds

  • Your magazine is no longer fully refilled when you gain Immolation

  • Immolator is really really good for how easy it is to proc and how long it lasts. These changes don’t affect it all that much but we wanted to get rid of the full ammo refill since firing with immolator doesn’t consume ammo and Stand the Heat already gives you extra ammo when Immolation is active.

Pesticide

  • Increased flamethrower damage by 400%

  • You can now fire the flamethrower while reloading

  • Flamethrower damage now scales with upgrades that increase the Jackrabbit’s damage (it is unaffected by upgrades that decrease damage)

  • Flamethrower visuals are more transparent near the center of your screen so that it’s easier to see what you’re cooking

All Powdered Up

  • This upgrade now only pushed you backward when you are airborne. This should help make it more useful in combat.

  • Now increases range

Delicious Cores

  • Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 4

Hot Reload

  • Increased reload speed when ignited

    • Min: +34% → +67%

    • Max: +100% → +234%

Fire in my Heart

  • Speed is now displayed additively (this upgrade always modified speed additively, but incorrectly showed its increase as a multiplier)

  • Increased speed when ignited

    • Min: 1.39 → 2.5

    • Max: 1.6 → 3.3

Shell Packer

  • Increased damage

    • Min: -12.8% → -9%

    • Max: -6% → -4%

Pummeler

  • Changed how Pummeler fire rate is calculated. The displayed numbers are different but will act the same as before. This change allows Pummeler’s fire rate to be affected by other upgrades like Slam Fire.

DMLR

  • Increased DMR damage by 25%

  • Increased laser damage by 10%

Added two new DMLR upgrades:

  • Kinetic Amplifier (Rare) - Increases DMR damage.

  • Beam Amplifier (Standard) - Increases laser damage.

Arc Lightning

  • Increased chance to spawn lightning

    • Min: 35% → 40%

    • Max: 55% → 62%

Engineering Nanites

  • Fixed an issue where the healing laser would attempt to heal the battery thrown by Voltaic Battery rather than detonate it

Long Scope

  • This upgrade now decreases recoil

Demonstrator’s Trick

  • Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3

Hazard Recycling

  • Increased laser charged gained when an element is fully applied to you

    • Min: 10 → 21

    • Max: 16.5 → 28

Sturdy

  • Increased damage resistance while firing

    • Min: 40% → 55%

    • Max: 60% → 78%

Swarm Launcher

Mitosis

  • Increased the chance for pellets to spawn more pellets by 40%

Munition Siphon

  • Increased grenade charge rate by 10%

Breeding Season

  • Reduced upgrade size from 10 to 6

  • Pellets are now created from other players’ Swarm Launchers much more often

  • Increased radius by 20%

  • Breeding Season stacks are only shown if nearby players have a Swarm Launcher equipped

Remote Control

  • Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 5

Overload Contingency

  • Increased the rate at which your melee is powered up

    • Min: 64% faster

    • Max: 10% faster

Migration

  • You can now correctly sprint while firing when auto sprint is enabled

Atmospheric Energizers

  • Increased ammo regeneration rate by 200%

Quick Release

  • Increased move speed after releasing pellets

    • Min: 3 → 4

    • Max: 5 → 5.5

  • Fixed an issue where this upgrade could provide a speed boost without firing when Migration is equipped

Plate Launcher

  • Fixed an issue where plates could bounce infinitely inside certain shields

Damage Arc

  • Explosion damage multiplier is now a visible stat on this upgrade

  • Increased explosion damage multiplier

    • Min: 17% → 45%

    • Max: 17% → 52%

  • Damage Arc cooldown is now shown in this upgrade’s stats

  • Changed how Damage Arc kills are counted:

    • The Plate Launcher is treated as the explosion source if you shoot your own plate

    • If you shoot someone else’s plate, the weapon you shot it with is treated as the explosion source

    • With this change, your damage won’t be ‘transferred’ to another player if you shoot their plate, but if you own the plate you can still trigger any of its upgrade effects by shooting it.

Fencing Construction

  • Decreased interval between lightning bursts

    • Min: 0.4s → 0.3s

    • Max: 0.65s → 0.4s

  • Lightning effects are now visible for other players

High Ground

  • Fixed a bug where having this upgrade equipped could cause your other gun to bug out when firing at a target

Gunship Cannon

  • The crosshair can no longer overlap with your ability hud when the gun’s spread is massive

Unarmored + Hull Piercer + Point Demolition

  • Damage is now applied additively for these three upgrades

  • These upgrades now provide more damage at a base level but will be less potent when stacked with other damage boost upgrades

Thumper

  • Now decreases damage

  • Unlike most other burst upgrades, this one previously didn’t decrease damage to make up for its overall higher fire rate. We’ve added a damage decrease so it isn’t quite as powerful but still has higher DPS than the Gunship Cannon’s normal fire.

Lagrange Halo

  • Orbital bullets hit targets much more consistently. The now pass through surfaces but lose some damage every time they pierce a target.

  • You can now sprint while firing orbital bullets

  • Increased orbital bullet lifetime by 50%

  • Orbital bullets are now correctly colored when an element is applied to them

  • Orbital bullets are now partially affected by the Gunship Cannon’s spread

  • Orbital bullets can no longer damage allies

  • Fixed an issue where orbital bullets weren’t appearing for other players

Missile Bay

  • Missiles are now partially affected by the Gunship Cannon’s spread

  • Missiles having no spread completely bypassed the downside of some upgrades that gave really big boosts in exchange for a large spread increase. Our intent is to have missiles be affected by stat changes like spread the same way other bullets are. We’ve had a lot of fun with certain upgrade combinations that now turn Missile Bay into a sort of rocket shotgun.

Elemental Munitions

  • Reduced upgrade size from 8 to 5

Ballistic Charger

  • Increased missile damage

    • Min: 185 → 240

    • Max: 230 → 275

  • Uses a new explosion sound that’s not… so… loud…

Firmly Planted

  • Now reduces move speed while firing rather than locking you in place

Hold-Plating

  • Increased damage resistance while firing

    • Min: 9% → 15%

    • Max: 21% → 30%

Higher Caliber

  • Reduced upgrade size from 10 to 8

  • Increased explosion size

    • Min: +40% → +55%

    • Max: +60% → +70%

Trident

Hornet Hunting

  • The speed stat is now correctly labeled with ‘speed’

Lone Cannoneer

  • Firing while aiming now consumes 1 ammo rather than 3

Globbler

Pressure Cooker

  • Reduced upgrade size from 7 to 5

  • Now greatly increases damage for each charged bullet

  • Fixed an issue where globs sometimes weren’t fired when releasing the trigger after combining this with other upgrades

Impact Funnel

  • Increased the rate at which your damage increases from taking damage

    • Min: 3.5% → 12%

    • Max: 8% → 15%

  • Decreased the amount of damage multiplier lost when you fire

    • At empty globblometer: Uses 47.5% less

    • at full globblometer: Uses 19% less

The Glob

  • This upgrade’s description now correctly says it increases reload speed

Pocket Replication

  • Increased reload speed when the Globbler is unequipped by ~45%

Volatile Element

  • Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

  • Increased chance to infuse a glob with a different element

    • Min: 14% → 26%

    • Max: 24% → 33%

Forceful Explusion

  • Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3

Instant Detonation

  • Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Volatile Acid

  • Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 5

The Carver

  • Increased the duration before blood stacks start to decay by 3 seconds

  • Decreased the rate at which blood stacks decay from 2/s to 1.5/s

Added two new Carver upgrades:

  • Safety Warning (Rare) - Damage is increased, but you take more damage while sawing.

  • Aim For The Liver (Rare) - Saw in a much smaller area. Damage is increased.

Deflector

  • Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 4

  • The shield now provides damage reduction.

Big Deflector

  • Now also increases the damage resistance provided by Deflector

Nutritious Cores

  • Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 5

  • Increased the chance for a health chunk to spawn by 150%

  • Updated this upgrade’s description to reflect that it has a chance to spawn health chunks when killing any target, not just cores

Rage

  • Now displays the correct value for damage per stack

  • Increased damage per stack

    • Min: Increased by 25%

    • Max: Increased by 15%

  • Rage stacks now timeout after 5 seconds rather than 1 second

  • Rage stacks no longer evaporate when you switch weapons

Splash Guard

  • This upgrade’s min and max stats were previously the same, so we’ve widened them a bit

Slippery Blood

  • Now displays the correct threshold value

  • Reduced blood threshold required to recharge your movement ability

    • Min: 19 → 7

    • Max: 26 → 10

  • This upgrade previously required far too many blood stacks to be useful so we’re making the blood threshold much lower. Depending on how it performs after this update, we might look at changing it more in the future since it doesn’t have much synergy with other blood upgrades

Bloody Jumping

  • Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3

  • Increased jump height by 100%

Ignition Recharge

  • Increased ammo gained when ignited by 650%

Rush

  • Reduced damage taken by 50%

The Cycler

Corrode Siphon

  • Reduced upgrade size from 7 to 6

  • Increased chance to generate ammo

    • Min: 11% → 18%

    • Max: 18% → 24%

  • Increased generated ammo by 50%

Scorching Detonation

  • Reduced upgrade size from 9 to 7

  • Increased explosion damage by 35%

Violent Ignition

  • Reduced upgrade size from 8 to 7

Cycling Repairs

  • Increased minimum healing from 0.75 to 0.8

Equipment Siphon

  • Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

  • Increased ammo generation rate by 25%

Superheat Reaction

  • Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Momentum Overload

  • Reduced upgrade size from 8 to 4

  • Increased extra move speed by 25%

Toxin Recycling

  • Now also increases damage

Extralight Frame

  • You can now correctly sprint while firing when auto sprint is enabled

Charge Shield

  • Reduced upgrade size from 3 to 2

  • Increase damage resistance

    • Min: 55% → 75%

    • Max: 65% → 85%

Elemental Discharge

  • Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

  • Increase explosion size by 1m

  • Increased explosion damage

    • Min: Increased by 100%

    • Max: Increased by 200%

Smart Slide

  • Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 5

Energy Convergence

  • Reduced upgrade size from 7 to 4

Adrenaline Reload

  • Increased reload speed by 10%

Focused Lenses

  • Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3

Grenades

  • You can now throw grenades while sprinting

  • Fixed an issue that caused grenades to sometimes get stuck in your hand when trying to throw them

Incendiary Grenade

Cluster Bomb

  • Reduced upgrade size from 12 to 10

Internal Combustion

  • Increased the rate at which you gain stacks of combustion

    • Min: Increased by 184%

    • Max: Increased by 45%

  • Decreased max healing from 32 to 25

Hearth & Home

  • The area where your last grenade detonated is now correctly visually marked

  • Increased recharge rate while standing near your last grenade

    • Min: Increased extra recharge speed by 33%

    • Max: Increased extra recharge speed by 10%

Gambler’s Bargain

  • The grenade’s chance to kill you is now reset when you die from any source

Acid Grenade

Heavy Support

  • Reduced upgrade size from 8 to 5

  • Reduced increased cooldown

    • Min: 360% → 250%

    • Max: 450% → 350%

Turbocharge

  • With this upgrade equipped, overclocked explosions that would kill you reduce your health to 1 instead.

Modding

  • Added GetOptionalBinding and OnOptionalAction methods to HoverInfo so you can add custom behaviors on a certain key press

  • Opening the game generates a Version.txt in the executable folder that contains the version and build ID

Misc

  • Fixed an issue where some upgrades were applied in a different order depending on the selected language

    • Basically we nerfed French

  • The Au-Si Jackrabbit’s pistons now move when it fires

  • Doubled the text chat character cap

  • VFX and audio from being healed by a Glider rocket no longer play if you’re already at full health

  • Glider rocket explosions are now quieter for other players

  • Fixed an issue where some upgrade stats were showing values rounded to fewer decimals than were being displayed in the UI

  • Moved the ‘Replay Missions’ button so it doesn’t get blocked by the selected mission popup

  • Weapon ammo is no longer resets when exiting your inventory while in a mission. Exiting your inventory in the HUB still refills your magazine.

  • Skin combination probabilities now display the full decimal instead of using scientific notation

Changed files in this update

