Hey folks. I've got some exciting new stuff to fight over!

After you kicked that Amalgamation’s ass, Saxon’s weapon guys are takin' more of an interest in our little cleanup job on New Atlas. If the fungus is gonna come swingin with a buncha creepy eyeballs, I say we slam 'em back with some new gear of our own, and you get to vote on it!

Up on the ballot we got the bullet sprayin Accelerator from Oxythane, and the blast slammin Shocklance from Faradics.

Oxythane’s big in aerospace, so whatever they’re up to is sleek and all fancy like. They supply the Saxon marines, and by the looks of it, this thing is gonna be capable of military-grade killing, all in a nice little package.

Faradics is a bit of a wild card. They make cool shit, but I don’t think anyone understands a lick of it. Except me, of course. They’ve got their mitts on Saxon power grids, so you can bet whatever they’re up to is gonna be packin' a lotta watts.

Both of these beauties got an electricity thing goin on, so it’s up to ya’ll what kinda tasing you wanna get up to. You can vote for either company by dedicating missions to 'em, and doin' some little side jobs for bonus points. Whoever gets the most points will get the first requisition from Saxon and get express shipping right to the HUB. You’ll have to wait on the other one a bit while it gets mailed over through slipspace, but I’m sure the requisition won’t take toooo long.

-Roachard



Hi there, Pigeons here.

Many thanks to Roachard for that inspiring speech. Now we also have a LOT of balance changes arriving with this patch! We’ve been working to buff up many of the less useful upgrades for every weapon. But first, we’ve got some updates on heavy weapons and weapon inspecting.

Find out more in the official changelog below.

Before you do that, though. Here’s a treat hot outta the void. Mycopunk x Abyssus are now bundled up together. That’s double the chaos, double the monsters, and double the 'why did I sign up for this' at a price that’s easier on your creds. One moment you’re knee-deep in fungal nightmares, the next you’re staring into the abyss of a crushing black ocean all yours in a single grab.

The Backlog

Guaranteed rewards for new skins now appear every 5 pages instead of 10

Increased the chance of one of the new Backlog skins appearing as a tier 4 reward on any page

Gun Inspects

You can now press T to inspect your weapons!

Heavy Weapons

Heavy weapon damage now scales with threat level above threat 3

In a future update we’re planning to give heavy weapons upgrades to help make them more useful in harder missions

Bruiser

Unconditional Protector

Healing now scales with the number of Shield Projector charges you have

Launch Reserves

Increased amount of Nose Dive charge refunded Min: +25% → +50% Max: +33% → +60%



Lead Flinger

Big Fat Doobie

Now decreases ammo capacity

We felt an ammo cap decrease for Big Fat Doobie was only fair since you fire way less bullets with it equipped

Shrapnel Loading

Decreased damage Max: -64% → -78% Min: -68% → -82%



Lucky Bastard

Reduced upgrade size from 12 to 6

Lucky Bastard is pretty good but its large size limited its usefulness in making builds. We’re reducing the size to make it easier to combine with other upgrades.

Ralph’s Conundrum

Increased amount of element applied to targets Min: 1.7 → 3.4 Max: 2.23 → 4.2



Adrenaline Rush

Increased move speed after firing Min: 3 → 5 Max: 5 → 6



Bandolier

Now modifies ammo capacity additively to help make it more useful with Big Fat Doobie’s lower base reserves Min: +16 ammo Max: +44 ammo



Au-Si Jackrabbit

Immolator

Decreased the duration of Immolation from 9 to 6.5 seconds

Your magazine is no longer fully refilled when you gain Immolation

Immolator is really really good for how easy it is to proc and how long it lasts. These changes don’t affect it all that much but we wanted to get rid of the full ammo refill since firing with immolator doesn’t consume ammo and Stand the Heat already gives you extra ammo when Immolation is active.

Pesticide

Increased flamethrower damage by 400%

You can now fire the flamethrower while reloading

Flamethrower damage now scales with upgrades that increase the Jackrabbit’s damage (it is unaffected by upgrades that decrease damage)

Flamethrower visuals are more transparent near the center of your screen so that it’s easier to see what you’re cooking

All Powdered Up

This upgrade now only pushed you backward when you are airborne. This should help make it more useful in combat.

Now increases range

Delicious Cores

Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 4

Hot Reload

Increased reload speed when ignited Min: +34% → +67% Max: +100% → +234%



Fire in my Heart

Speed is now displayed additively (this upgrade always modified speed additively, but incorrectly showed its increase as a multiplier)

Increased speed when ignited Min: 1.39 → 2.5 Max: 1.6 → 3.3



Shell Packer

Increased damage Min: -12.8% → -9% Max: -6% → -4%



Pummeler

Changed how Pummeler fire rate is calculated. The displayed numbers are different but will act the same as before. This change allows Pummeler’s fire rate to be affected by other upgrades like Slam Fire.

DMLR

Increased DMR damage by 25%

Increased laser damage by 10%

Added two new DMLR upgrades:

Kinetic Amplifier (Rare) - Increases DMR damage.

Beam Amplifier (Standard) - Increases laser damage.

Arc Lightning

Increased chance to spawn lightning Min: 35% → 40% Max: 55% → 62%



Engineering Nanites

Fixed an issue where the healing laser would attempt to heal the battery thrown by Voltaic Battery rather than detonate it

Long Scope

This upgrade now decreases recoil

Demonstrator’s Trick

Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3

Hazard Recycling

Increased laser charged gained when an element is fully applied to you Min: 10 → 21 Max: 16.5 → 28



Sturdy

Increased damage resistance while firing Min: 40% → 55% Max: 60% → 78%



Swarm Launcher

Mitosis

Increased the chance for pellets to spawn more pellets by 40%

Munition Siphon

Increased grenade charge rate by 10%

Breeding Season

Reduced upgrade size from 10 to 6

Pellets are now created from other players’ Swarm Launchers much more often

Increased radius by 20%

Breeding Season stacks are only shown if nearby players have a Swarm Launcher equipped

Remote Control

Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 5

Overload Contingency

Increased the rate at which your melee is powered up Min: 64% faster Max: 10% faster



Migration

You can now correctly sprint while firing when auto sprint is enabled

Atmospheric Energizers

Increased ammo regeneration rate by 200%

Quick Release

Increased move speed after releasing pellets Min: 3 → 4 Max: 5 → 5.5

Fixed an issue where this upgrade could provide a speed boost without firing when Migration is equipped

Plate Launcher

Fixed an issue where plates could bounce infinitely inside certain shields

Damage Arc

Explosion damage multiplier is now a visible stat on this upgrade

Increased explosion damage multiplier Min: 17% → 45% Max: 17% → 52%

Damage Arc cooldown is now shown in this upgrade’s stats

Changed how Damage Arc kills are counted: The Plate Launcher is treated as the explosion source if you shoot your own plate If you shoot someone else’s plate, the weapon you shot it with is treated as the explosion source With this change, your damage won’t be ‘transferred’ to another player if you shoot their plate, but if you own the plate you can still trigger any of its upgrade effects by shooting it.



Fencing Construction

Decreased interval between lightning bursts Min: 0.4s → 0.3s Max: 0.65s → 0.4s

Lightning effects are now visible for other players

High Ground

Fixed a bug where having this upgrade equipped could cause your other gun to bug out when firing at a target

Gunship Cannon

The crosshair can no longer overlap with your ability hud when the gun’s spread is massive

Unarmored + Hull Piercer + Point Demolition

Damage is now applied additively for these three upgrades

These upgrades now provide more damage at a base level but will be less potent when stacked with other damage boost upgrades

Thumper

Now decreases damage

Unlike most other burst upgrades, this one previously didn’t decrease damage to make up for its overall higher fire rate. We’ve added a damage decrease so it isn’t quite as powerful but still has higher DPS than the Gunship Cannon’s normal fire.

Lagrange Halo

Orbital bullets hit targets much more consistently. The now pass through surfaces but lose some damage every time they pierce a target.

You can now sprint while firing orbital bullets

Increased orbital bullet lifetime by 50%

Orbital bullets are now correctly colored when an element is applied to them

Orbital bullets are now partially affected by the Gunship Cannon’s spread

Orbital bullets can no longer damage allies

Fixed an issue where orbital bullets weren’t appearing for other players

Missile Bay

Missiles are now partially affected by the Gunship Cannon’s spread

Missiles having no spread completely bypassed the downside of some upgrades that gave really big boosts in exchange for a large spread increase. Our intent is to have missiles be affected by stat changes like spread the same way other bullets are. We’ve had a lot of fun with certain upgrade combinations that now turn Missile Bay into a sort of rocket shotgun.

Elemental Munitions

Reduced upgrade size from 8 to 5

Ballistic Charger

Increased missile damage Min: 185 → 240 Max: 230 → 275

Uses a new explosion sound that’s not… so… loud…

Firmly Planted

Now reduces move speed while firing rather than locking you in place

Hold-Plating

Increased damage resistance while firing Min: 9% → 15% Max: 21% → 30%



Higher Caliber

Reduced upgrade size from 10 to 8

Increased explosion size Min: +40% → +55% Max: +60% → +70%



Trident

Hornet Hunting

The speed stat is now correctly labeled with ‘speed’

Lone Cannoneer

Firing while aiming now consumes 1 ammo rather than 3

Globbler

Pressure Cooker

Reduced upgrade size from 7 to 5

Now greatly increases damage for each charged bullet

Fixed an issue where globs sometimes weren’t fired when releasing the trigger after combining this with other upgrades

Impact Funnel

Increased the rate at which your damage increases from taking damage Min: 3.5% → 12% Max: 8% → 15%

Decreased the amount of damage multiplier lost when you fire At empty globblometer: Uses 47.5% less at full globblometer: Uses 19% less



The Glob

This upgrade’s description now correctly says it increases reload speed

Pocket Replication

Increased reload speed when the Globbler is unequipped by ~45%

Volatile Element

Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Increased chance to infuse a glob with a different element Min: 14% → 26% Max: 24% → 33%



Forceful Explusion

Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3

Instant Detonation

Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Volatile Acid

Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 5

The Carver

Increased the duration before blood stacks start to decay by 3 seconds

Decreased the rate at which blood stacks decay from 2/s to 1.5/s

Added two new Carver upgrades:

Safety Warning (Rare) - Damage is increased, but you take more damage while sawing.

Aim For The Liver (Rare) - Saw in a much smaller area. Damage is increased.

Deflector

Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 4

The shield now provides damage reduction.

Big Deflector

Now also increases the damage resistance provided by Deflector

Nutritious Cores

Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 5

Increased the chance for a health chunk to spawn by 150%

Updated this upgrade’s description to reflect that it has a chance to spawn health chunks when killing any target, not just cores

Rage

Now displays the correct value for damage per stack

Increased damage per stack Min: Increased by 25% Max: Increased by 15%

Rage stacks now timeout after 5 seconds rather than 1 second

Rage stacks no longer evaporate when you switch weapons

Splash Guard

This upgrade’s min and max stats were previously the same, so we’ve widened them a bit

Slippery Blood

Now displays the correct threshold value

Reduced blood threshold required to recharge your movement ability Min: 19 → 7 Max: 26 → 10

This upgrade previously required far too many blood stacks to be useful so we’re making the blood threshold much lower. Depending on how it performs after this update, we might look at changing it more in the future since it doesn’t have much synergy with other blood upgrades

Bloody Jumping

Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3

Increased jump height by 100%

Ignition Recharge

Increased ammo gained when ignited by 650%

Rush

Reduced damage taken by 50%

The Cycler

Corrode Siphon

Reduced upgrade size from 7 to 6

Increased chance to generate ammo Min: 11% → 18% Max: 18% → 24%

Increased generated ammo by 50%

Scorching Detonation

Reduced upgrade size from 9 to 7

Increased explosion damage by 35%

Violent Ignition

Reduced upgrade size from 8 to 7

Cycling Repairs

Increased minimum healing from 0.75 to 0.8

Equipment Siphon

Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Increased ammo generation rate by 25%

Superheat Reaction

Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Momentum Overload

Reduced upgrade size from 8 to 4

Increased extra move speed by 25%

Toxin Recycling

Now also increases damage

Extralight Frame

You can now correctly sprint while firing when auto sprint is enabled

Charge Shield

Reduced upgrade size from 3 to 2

Increase damage resistance Min: 55% → 75% Max: 65% → 85%



Elemental Discharge

Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Increase explosion size by 1m

Increased explosion damage Min: Increased by 100% Max: Increased by 200%



Smart Slide

Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 5

Energy Convergence

Reduced upgrade size from 7 to 4

Adrenaline Reload

Increased reload speed by 10%

Focused Lenses

Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3

Grenades

You can now throw grenades while sprinting

Fixed an issue that caused grenades to sometimes get stuck in your hand when trying to throw them

Incendiary Grenade

Cluster Bomb

Reduced upgrade size from 12 to 10

Internal Combustion

Increased the rate at which you gain stacks of combustion Min: Increased by 184% Max: Increased by 45%

Decreased max healing from 32 to 25

Hearth & Home

The area where your last grenade detonated is now correctly visually marked

Increased recharge rate while standing near your last grenade Min: Increased extra recharge speed by 33% Max: Increased extra recharge speed by 10%



Gambler’s Bargain

The grenade’s chance to kill you is now reset when you die from any source

Acid Grenade

Heavy Support

Reduced upgrade size from 8 to 5

Reduced increased cooldown Min: 360% → 250% Max: 450% → 350%



Turbocharge

With this upgrade equipped, overclocked explosions that would kill you reduce your health to 1 instead.

Modding

Added GetOptionalBinding and OnOptionalAction methods to HoverInfo so you can add custom behaviors on a certain key press

Opening the game generates a Version.txt in the executable folder that contains the version and build ID

Misc