Hello, I'm back with a new update!

Small tooltip adjustments.

Minor main-menu UI enhancements.

Updated credits text.

Adjusted Toulon timer.

Added splash screen.

The battle timer can now be disabled for historical battles. In this mode, you can only win by elimination. I didn’t add this for the campaign because it affects battles with special conditions like Borodino. In that battle, the campaign branches depending on how much of the Russian army you destroy. If victory were based solely on elimination, this would be pointless.

For the campaign, the best solution I found is an option to increase or decrease the timer from −25% to +100%. That should be enough for most players. You can set this once when starting a new campaign. This is backward compatible with your existing save files, meaning they will still work.

If you want to edit your existing save files to modify the timer from now on, here’s a guide:

How to edit your save files

1. Go to the save-file folder.

Windows

Press Win + R , paste and press Enter :

%USERPROFILE%\\AppData\\LocalLow\\Eisengeist Studio\\Napoleon Rule of Iron\\

You will see a list of .json files. Open the one you want to edit with a text editor.

macOS

In Finder: Go > Go to Folder… , then paste and open:

~/Library/Application Support/Eisengeist Studio/Napoleon Rule of Iron/

Look for the same save files (*.json).

2. Go to the end of the file and find the block called "campaignData": { }.

3. At the very end, after "borodinoSpecialConditionMet": false, add a comma, and on a new line add: "battleTimerPercent": 0.

Instead of 0, you can enter a value between −25 and 100. It should look like this:

"borodinoSpecialConditionMet": false,

"battleTimerPercent": 50

},

That’s all for now. Thank you for 10 reviews by the way, this has significantly increased the visibility of the game.