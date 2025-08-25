Hello everyone! It's been a while hasn't it? Third-person shooter fest is upon us and we have some minor improvements to share with you for the occasion.



With this update you should see some experimental stuff brought back like grenades and test maps as well as a menu/settings overhaul with expanded input support and graphical settings.



You'll also see a new game mode called map editor in which you can build custom maps with your friends (although this is still pretty experimental).



Not much has changed gameplay-wise as we are working on a complete overhaul for game modes and lobbies but several smaller bugs have been addressed for a smoother experience.



We hope you have fun and be sure to join the Discord or leave some feedback via the feedback button in the main menu.



Thank you!

-Knooblegooble