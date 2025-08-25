Price Drop

v1.0.16

New

Added the Free Camera early supporter bonus option!



Fixes

Fixed a bug with the Free Move event softlocking the game



Fixed a bug with the Relearn event



Fixed the Second Chooser sigil



Setting the price of a game is tricky, and sometimes you don’t get it right the first try. While I set price as fairly as I could initially, I’ve heard your feedback, and have lowered the price to be more in-line with player expectations!To show appreciation for those who purchased the game up to this point, I’ve added a special “Free Camera” setting, found in Settings => Other => Advanced Settings. This is a fun little feature to give you a behind the scenes look at how the game works! :-)New post-launch content is also coming soon!Cheers!-TopCog----------