25 August 2025 Build 19727990 Edited 25 August 2025 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Price Drop


Setting the price of a game is tricky, and sometimes you don’t get it right the first try. While I set price as fairly as I could initially, I’ve heard your feedback, and have lowered the price to be more in-line with player expectations!

To show appreciation for those who purchased the game up to this point, I’ve added a special “Free Camera” setting, found in Settings => Other => Advanced Settings. This is a fun little feature to give you a behind the scenes look at how the game works! :-)

New post-launch content is also coming soon!

Cheers!
-TopCog


----------

v1.0.16

New

  • Added the Free Camera early supporter bonus option!


Fixes

  • Fixed a bug with the Free Move event softlocking the game
  • Fixed a bug with the Relearn event
  • Fixed the Second Chooser sigil

