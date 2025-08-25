Quick note about patch numbers:

Indexes to the right of the decimal increment by week for the number and then by letter for each new patch within a week.

From now until full release on Oct 1, all patches begin with the number 0

Now on to the changes!

Maze is supposed to have ambient audio (machine noises, etc) but somehow they weren't working as intended. Now the maze should feel a little more atmospheric

Since the word MIDNIGHT is the first word in the title, added the audio of a distant clock striking midnight when you start a run. No purpose other than atmosphere

Analytics changes - App now tracks (if you allow it!) maze starts by size and maze completions by size. Goal is to tell which sizes are most popular and which might be causing the most rage quits. Don't feel bad, as lead dev during testing I rage quit a maze just last week!