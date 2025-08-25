 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19727928 Edited 25 August 2025 – 18:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Quick note about patch numbers:

  • From now until full release on Oct 1, all patches begin with the number 0

  • Indexes to the right of the decimal increment by week for the number and then by letter for each new patch within a week.

Now on to the changes!

  1. Maze is supposed to have ambient audio (machine noises, etc) but somehow they weren't working as intended. Now the maze should feel a little more atmospheric

  2. Since the word MIDNIGHT is the first word in the title, added the audio of a distant clock striking midnight when you start a run. No purpose other than atmosphere

  3. Analytics changes - App now tracks (if you allow it!) maze starts by size and maze completions by size. Goal is to tell which sizes are most popular and which might be causing the most rage quits. Don't feel bad, as lead dev during testing I rage quit a maze just last week!

  4. Crows had an issue with a very slow drift off to the left while in idle state. Quick script hack to hold them there until they transition to attacking state.

