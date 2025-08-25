 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19727912 Edited 25 August 2025 – 17:14:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Knowmads!


It's been a busy week in the World of Knowmads! I've been wrestling with code, battling bugs, and generally trying to make your experience as smooth as possible. Thank you for your patience!


First, a huge shout-out to everyone who reported the issues you encountered - your feedback is invaluable. Because of you, I've addressed some key gremlins that were lurking within the game. So lets dive into what's new in the latest update:


What's Been Sliced & Diced (Bug Fixes!):


  • Fix Damage Flash Lag: That annoying screen flash after taking damage should be gone! Your eyes can rest easy.
  • Fix Icon Number Bug: No more weird numbers appearing on icons – everything should display correctly now.
  • Fix bug on sometimes being able to jump: Whoops. This one was a major oversight on my end, but it's now fixed. Get ready to leap into action!


Thank you again for your support! Your enthusiasm keeps me going!



