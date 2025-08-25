Updates & Fixes

- Abandoned Gravestones should no longer remain in the world.

- Fixed issue where account-bound titles were not appearing.

- Adjusted several FX for improved performance.

- XP Cap and WayDar UI correctly set to level 15. Players above the cap have been adjusted down.

- Added missing crafting items to the Game Database.

- Player mouth movement now works correctly when using VOIP.

- Added icon and description to Legacy Rewards in the Claim tab of the Codex.

- Discord icon added to the login menu.

- New posters for levels 10–15 cooking recipes added throughout the world.



Quest Fixes

- Ancient Artifact now drops for "The Igara Artifact" quest in the Quarry.

- Corrected several quests in Veiled Strand to be non-repeatable.

- Cultist Keys now properly drop for the "Keyed In" quest in Veiled Strand.

- Family Crest now properly drops for "The Missing Twin" quest in Veiled Strand.

- Dreamstone Shards now properly drop for the "Echoes of Madness" quest in Veiled Strand.



Combat & Skills

- Adjusted melee weapon swing logic for smoother combat.

- Farmer Pete's boars have been told to calm down and no longer use their cleave skill.

- Resurrection Skill no longer applies Resurrection Sickness.

- Resurrection Skill Accept dialog now displays correctly.



Known Issues

- If a player accepts a resurrection BEFORE releasing, they will be sent to the nearest graveyard instead of the caster.

- Burning Core crafting ingredient is not currently obtainable; it will be added in a future content update.