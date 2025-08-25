Updates & Fixes
- Abandoned Gravestones should no longer remain in the world.
- Fixed issue where account-bound titles were not appearing.
- Adjusted several FX for improved performance.
- XP Cap and WayDar UI correctly set to level 15. Players above the cap have been adjusted down.
- Added missing crafting items to the Game Database.
- Player mouth movement now works correctly when using VOIP.
- Added icon and description to Legacy Rewards in the Claim tab of the Codex.
- Discord icon added to the login menu.
- New posters for levels 10–15 cooking recipes added throughout the world.
Quest Fixes
- Ancient Artifact now drops for "The Igara Artifact" quest in the Quarry.
- Corrected several quests in Veiled Strand to be non-repeatable.
- Cultist Keys now properly drop for the "Keyed In" quest in Veiled Strand.
- Family Crest now properly drops for "The Missing Twin" quest in Veiled Strand.
- Dreamstone Shards now properly drop for the "Echoes of Madness" quest in Veiled Strand.
Combat & Skills
- Adjusted melee weapon swing logic for smoother combat.
- Farmer Pete's boars have been told to calm down and no longer use their cleave skill.
- Resurrection Skill no longer applies Resurrection Sickness.
- Resurrection Skill Accept dialog now displays correctly.
Known Issues
- If a player accepts a resurrection BEFORE releasing, they will be sent to the nearest graveyard instead of the caster.
- Burning Core crafting ingredient is not currently obtainable; it will be added in a future content update.
Ilysia Hotfix 0.4.5.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1154122
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update