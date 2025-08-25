 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19727875 Edited 25 August 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Updates & Fixes
- Abandoned Gravestones should no longer remain in the world.
- Fixed issue where account-bound titles were not appearing.
- Adjusted several FX for improved performance.
- XP Cap and WayDar UI correctly set to level 15. Players above the cap have been adjusted down.
- Added missing crafting items to the Game Database.
- Player mouth movement now works correctly when using VOIP.
- Added icon and description to Legacy Rewards in the Claim tab of the Codex.
- Discord icon added to the login menu.
- New posters for levels 10–15 cooking recipes added throughout the world.

Quest Fixes
- Ancient Artifact now drops for "The Igara Artifact" quest in the Quarry.
- Corrected several quests in Veiled Strand to be non-repeatable.
- Cultist Keys now properly drop for the "Keyed In" quest in Veiled Strand.
- Family Crest now properly drops for "The Missing Twin" quest in Veiled Strand.
- Dreamstone Shards now properly drop for the "Echoes of Madness" quest in Veiled Strand.

Combat & Skills
- Adjusted melee weapon swing logic for smoother combat.
- Farmer Pete's boars have been told to calm down and no longer use their cleave skill.
- Resurrection Skill no longer applies Resurrection Sickness.
- Resurrection Skill Accept dialog now displays correctly.

Known Issues
- If a player accepts a resurrection BEFORE releasing, they will be sent to the nearest graveyard instead of the caster.
- Burning Core crafting ingredient is not currently obtainable; it will be added in a future content update.

