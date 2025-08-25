 Skip to content
Major 25 August 2025 Build 19727843 Edited 25 August 2025 – 17:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Pause system

You can finally breathe. Added a pause menu where you can resume, save, or save & quit.

Save and Load

Game saves actually stick now. Save from the pause menu, and next time you boot up, you’ll jump right back into your last run.

Procedural Generation

Maps start small but grow bigger every time you push through a door. Enemy spawns are less chaotic (still plenty of swarming, don’t worry), giving the dungeon time to expand before things get spicy.

Better Enemies

Enemies now have a range of detection so they not longer look for you right away when starting the game, they patrol their areas and if you get close enough to them they start following you (with a new animation) but if you get out of their range they start patrolling again.

Changed files in this update

