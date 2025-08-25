Patch 0.11.06

Balance

Deadlock - New effect: When an enemy dies within 1 second of taking missile damage, they launch a 15 damage missile at a nearby enemy if close enough. 4 second cooldown. Each time an enemy dies from missile damage, the cooldown is reduced by 0.1 seconds.



Misc Bugs

Utilities: A previous bug fix for utility stacking seems to have fixed the ones that weren’t working, and broken the ones that were. This update should make both work. I should probably slow down.



Settings: Resolution should no longer change when hitting the master volume button in settings



Settings: The resolution will no longer update if you select the windowed mode that is already active



Settings: When changing from full screen to windowed, while using mouse controls, the cursor should now properly adjust to the resolution change, regardless of screen scaling



Anomalies: Helpful Anomalies will properly toggle in the mission options section with gamepad controls (accidentally left on some debug during a previous update)



Anomalies: The anomaly Kessel Run should no longer cause issues with instantly reappearing warp gates



Items: If you collect special items at exactly the same time you level up, the menu will no longer automatically close



Text: Post-Game Missile damage recap will no longer have a hidden decimal that made the number look much larger than it really was



Before I get to the patch notes, thought I’d touch on a topic I’ve seen brought up a few times now: Proc or “chance-based” abilities and the ubiquity of them.It wasn’t actually my intention to stack the upgrade pool this way, and I just wanted players to know there’s actually a ton of non-proc type upgrades coming. It just happens that the ones I picked for launch happened to lean more heavily in that direction. I didn’t even realize I had picked them in this way until it was mentioned. But there are dozens of other upgrades designed that use a variety of other non-chance mechanics. I’ll get those into the game sooner rather than later.